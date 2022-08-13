Witness testifies against LA County fireman for sharing images of Kobe Bryant's remains at an awards show

A trial was recently launched for a federal civil lawsuit, which was filed by Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant. In her suit, she claimed that pictures of Bryant, which were clicked posthumously, were shared at locations irrelevant to the investigation, including a bar and award show.

Luella Weireter, who is married to an LA firefighter and is a former emergency medical technician, testified in court against LA County firefighter Tony Imbrenda, claiming that he shared pictures of Bryant from the crash with attendees at the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California's Golden Mike awards back in February 2020.

While describing the entire situation, Weireter revealed that a small group had convened at her table shortly thereafter to catch a glimpse of the photos on a small cell phone. She characterized Imbrenda's actions as a party trick. She further claimed that she heard a firefighter make the following comment after pulling away from the group:

"I can't believe I just looked at Kobe's burnt up body and now I'm about to eat." At this point, Vanessa Bryant, who was in attendance in the courtroom, was visibly shaken up, rocking back and forth with her head in her hands, sobbing.

Weireter further testified that she filed an official complaint with a battalion chief at a fire station in Malibu roughly about two weeks after the ceremony. She also revealed that she was contacted by LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone to discuss the matter in detail.

The witness is the cousin of Keri Altobelli, who had also perished in the helicopter crash along with her husband John and daughter Alyssa.