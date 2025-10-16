WION Exclusive | The German star with a desi beat: Karla Borger embraces India’s volleyball revolution

Tall, poised, and radiating the effortless confidence of someone who’s spent decades under the sun and spotlight, Karla Borger commands attention the moment she walks into an arena. The German beach volleyball star—Olympian, World Championship finalist, and now a sharp voice behind the mic—has an elegance that blends seamlessly with the grit of her sport. Her warm smile and easy laughter contrast the fierce competitor who once stood on the sands chasing Olympic dreams.

Born into a family steeped in sport, Borger’s volleyball journey began almost as early as her first steps. “My journey began when more or less I was born,” she laughs. Her mother played volleyball and beach volleyball, taking young Karla along to tournaments across Germany. Those childhood weekends spent courtside lit a fire that would eventually carry her onto the world stage. By 13, she was playing in a club; by 14 or 15, she was already competing in Germany’s first division. “I always had the dream to be an Olympian,” she says. That dream steered her decisively towards beach volleyball after finishing school—a move that would define her career. She has since represented Germany at the Olympics, World Championships, and countless World Tour events, becoming one of the sport’s most recognisable faces.

From the court to the commentary box

Today, Borger is in India as a commentator for the ongoing Prime Volleyball League—a new role she has grown into with the same dedication she brought to the court. “First, I didn’t know what. I mean, it’s another country, it’s TV. I was thinking a lot like what the Indian crowd want to hear,” she admits candidly. Sitting alongside seasoned commentators Manish and Louis, she brings an athlete’s sharp eye to every match. Her work desk is famously “full of papers” and notes, with statistics and observations scribbled after each game.

She laughs at her struggles with player names—“Angamuthu is making fun of me because I’m probably not saying it well. But it’s okay, I’m German!”—but her enthusiasm is undeniable. “I think I got a better rhythm than at the beginning,” she says, smiling.

On Volleyball’s global growth

Borger has seen the sport evolve from both the sand and the stands. “Isn’t volleyball the most played sport in the world or one of the most played?” she points out. While soccer still dominates in Germany, she sees volleyball’s footprint expanding rapidly across continents. “There’s a lot of players out there who want to get better, who want to be professional, who want to make it to the Olympics. I see a bright future.”

Her own turning point came at the 2013 World Championships in Poland, where she and her partner defied expectations to reach the final. “We were still young somehow, 24, and nobody had us on their list. Suddenly, you’re playing against the best teams in the world… and your 24-year-old self is standing in the final. That’s been the most exciting part.”

Falling in love with India’s volleyball scene

This is Borger’s third trip to India, having previously played in Goa and Chennai. But this time, the experience is different. “For me, it’s more than volleyball here,” she says warmly. “It’s about the teams, the players, the owners, the staff behind the scenes. Everybody is so nice. It’s a big family.” She is also struck by the level of unpredictability in the Prime Volleyball League. “Everything is totally unpredictable,” she says. “We do our predictions but it’s unpredictable. The game is fast, the moments are shifting, and it’s incredible fun to watch.”

Borger sees immense potential in India’s young talent, especially in setters and liberos. “There’s still a lot of potential running around,” she says. She imagines a future where Indian players feature in top European leagues. “How nice would it be that some players have the chance also to play, for example, in Germany in the first Bundesliga? There will be for sure a club where they could play and show their best.”