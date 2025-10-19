WION Exclusive: 'Manchester United’s best chance to beat Liverpool is to defend deep and attack on counter', says ex-Liverpool star Michael Owen

Few footballers in modern history have straddled the Liverpool–Manchester United divide quite like Michael Owen. Once a prodigious teenager whose searing pace and lethal finishing left defenders gasping, Owen burst onto the scene with Liverpool in the late 1990s. In 2001, he became the only Englishman of his generation to win the Ballon d’Or, leading the Reds to a famous cup treble that season. Over a glittering career, he donned the jerseys of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United and Manchester United, before finishing at Stoke City. As a player, he was defined by his explosive acceleration, intelligent movement, and clinical precision — not necessarily a dribbler of flair, but a striker who made every run count. And now, as two of his former clubs face off in a highly anticipated Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday (October 19), Owen’s insight carries a rare authority. He knows what it means to play on both sides — and what it takes to win in this fixture.

Owen: Sit back and hit on the break

Ahead of the game, when asked about what he expects from Ruben Amorim's men, Owen delivered an answer rooted in realism and tactical nous. “Part of me thinks that when Manchester United go away from home, they might have a better chance because I don't think they're good enough to mix it with the best teams at home,” Premier League legend Michael Owen was speaking exclusively at the Star Sports Press Room. He pointed out that playing at Old Trafford often comes with the weight of expectation — from fans demanding attacking football — which can leave the team vulnerable against superior opponents. Anfield, by contrast, offers a different tactical canvas.

For Owen, the key lies in strategic pragmatism. “They can go to Anfield and really sit there and hit them on the break,” he said. Drawing parallels with successful counter-attacking performances of the past, Owen referenced Manchester United’s ability to trouble Manchester City at the Etihad by defending deep and striking swiftly in transition. “Their best results in recent years, look back at places and games like when Marcus Rashford used to seem to go to the Etihad and hit Manchester City on the break every season. Manchester United had a great record at the Etihad, again, defending deep and hitting on the counter attack,” he recalled.

While advocating a compact tactical setup, Owen is clear that United cannot afford to be passive. “Of course, when you're at home, you get coaxed on and egged on by your fans. They want to see you attacking. They want to see you going out. If you're going to lose, go out with aggression and play and fall on your sword, actually try to go and win,” he urged.

He even offered a specific tactical vision for United’s defensive shape. “Someone like Harry Maguire, De Ligt, sitting on the edge of their box, defending in big numbers, try penetrating us. It's very, very difficult when you get 10, 11 men behind the ball,” Owen explained. His point: Liverpool’s relentless attack can be blunted by structured, collective defending, forcing them to work through tight spaces and leaving them vulnerable to sudden counter-punches.

'Manchester United should evolve'

Importantly, Owen doesn’t see this approach as Manchester United’s long-term identity. He wants the club to evolve back into the attacking powerhouse like it used to be. “I don't think that that's the long game. I don't think that's what they should be aiming for in the future. I think they should be evolving into the Manchester United, the attacking Manchester United of old,” he said.

For now, though, he believes defensive discipline and counter-attacking remain their best route to success at Anfield.