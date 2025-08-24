/WION EXCLUSIVE | 'I wasn't disappointed...': Delhi Premier League rising star Tejaswi Dahiya on getting limited chances in domestic cricket

In the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL 2025), several young players have impressed with their skills, but one name that stands out is Tejaswi Dahiya. Playing for South Delhi Superstarz, the right-handed batter has scored 197 runs in six matches at an average of 39.4, including two half-centuries. What makes him special is not just his runs but his fearless style, confidence and ability to handle the pressure.

One of his best knocks came against Outer Delhi Warriors, where he smashed 70 runs from just 30 balls and guided his team to a thrilling last-over win.

The 23-year-old has played only two first-class matches so far. When asked if he was disappointed about the limited chances in domestic cricket, Dahiya said, “I was happy that I was picked. Anuj Rawat was performing well, but after he got injured, I got my chance and scored a century. That is a part of the game, sometimes you’re in and sometimes you’re out."

Meanwhile, speaking on his batting position, he expressed flexibility but prefers to bat in the middle order.

“I can open or bat lower down, but I like the middle order because it is more challenging. To succeed, I try to prepare in nets for the role I’m expected to play. I adjust my practice according to the situation,” said Tejaswi.

"I treat it like I’m playing a real match. If I get out, I give myself a small punishment like doing push-ups or running." He added.