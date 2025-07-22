WION Exclusive | Aslam Inamdar, the boy who once scrubbed floors is now the pride of Puneri Paltan

In the hustling and bustling streets of Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, a young boy with his tough-skinned hands and burning dreams once scrubbed hotel floors. Today, he wears the captain’s armband for Puneri Paltan, the winners of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), and a gold medal around his neck from the 2023 Asian Games. This is the remarkable journey of Aslam Inamdar—a story of determination, hard-work and unflinching love that he had for the game.

Aslam’s life has never followed a script of comfort. After losing his father in 2011, the family's financial situation plummeted. “There was no stability at home,” he recalled in an exclusive interview with WION ahead of Season 12 of the PKL. “My mother and brother were my only support. My brother joined the police force, but I didn’t even have a coach to push me.”

With little to no financial backing, Aslam chased his kabaddi dreams while taking up odd jobs—most notably as a hotel cleaner. He would save every rupee to attend local matches and prize competitions. His determination was tested further in 2015 when a broken leg—literally—threatened his career. “I had no money for surgery,” he said. “I survived on painkillers for months, with water leaking into our home during the rainy season. That was the toughest phase of my life.”

But the adverse circumstances didn’t break him—it built him. His passion saw him climb through the ranks, joining the Services team, then making it into the PKL with Puneri Paltan. “There were no shortcuts. Only hard work, discipline, and consistency,” he asserted.

Aslam’s breakout came in Season 9 of the PKL, where he was appointed as the vice-captain. Watching veteran player like Fazel Atrachali lead the team gave him an education in leadership—one he would soon put to use. By Season 10, he was the captain. And not just any captain—he became the architect behind Puneri Paltan’s maiden PKL title. “Everyone in the team had a different mindset, ego, or attitude. My role was to unify them. I told them—whatever happens, we will stay together.”

After a loss to Haryana Steelers early in the season, team owner Jai Kotak expressed disappointment. That became Aslam’s turning point. “I promised him that from now on, he’d witness a new history being written.” He enforced discipline—confiscating phones during practice, building a tight-knit atmosphere, and even encouraging players to set the PKL trophy as their phone wallpaper. “We made that image our goal. We dreamt together and played together. That’s what a team is.”

Season 11 started strong. Inamdar was in blazing form until an injury cut his campaign short after just few matches. “It was tough mentally and physically. But injuries are part of the game,” he says. “You just have to stay strong and be focused on recovery.” His absence was felt as the team’s momentum dipped. “Our combination and coordination collapsed. It was heartbreaking to watch.”

But now, ahead of Season 12, Aslam is fully fit and raring to return. “I’m just waiting to get back on the mat and give it everything I have,” he says with calm conviction.

In 2023, Aslam’s journey hit another milestone—he donned the Indian jersey at the 2022 Asian Games (postponed to 2023) in Hangzhou, China. As India locked horns with Iran in a high-voltage final, Aslam played as the main raider, helping his side clinch a 33–29 win and the gold medal.

“Representing India was a dream. Winning gold was beyond words,” he says, his voice still tinged with awe. Despite never playing in the Nationals, he was selected on merit. “The federation saw something in me—and I proved them right.”

Aslam has a special message for youngsters from small towns and villages like his. “There’s no shortcut in life. Hard-work, discipline, and consistency are the only keys. I started in 2009 and reached PKL in 2021. It took me 11 years—but it happened.”