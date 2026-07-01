Serena Williams marked her return to singles tennis in Wimbledon 2026 on Tuesday (Jun 20) but it could not go beyod three sets. The 44-year-old lost 3-6, 7(8)-6(6), 3-6 to Aussie Maya Joint in the first round to unceremonioulsy exit the the Championship - a tournament she has won seven times. Serena's return, however, marked by cheers by crowd for appluaded the 23-time grand slam winner with enthusiasm and lauded her effort during the match. She may have lost but her engagement ring and diamond manicure surely stole the limelight for the day during the brief comeback.

Serena loses upon return in singles in Wimbledon

The American was handed the wildcard entry for the grand slam but her stay lasted only three sets but the crowd were in it for the whole time. During the match, Serena's engagement ring and her diamond manicure also got the attention they deserved.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"It was really great to be back at Wimbledon. I never expected to be here. The atmosphere was amazing. Walking out was amazing. I definitely relished it and missed it and enjoyed the moment more than anything," said Williams about her return.

How did Maya Joint react to rousing appreciation for Serena?

The Aussie, who won the match without much hiccup, Joint conceded Serena, one of all time tennis greats, had aura but the day eventually belonged to her.

"I didn't get much to sleep last night. I was up till 2 a.m. just thinking about walking out," Joint said. "My legs weren't moving... she has such an aura, she's such a legend. I really don't know how I got a pretty good start in the match."