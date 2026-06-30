/LeBron James to leave LA Lakers after eight seasons. Where will the NBA icon play next?

LeBron James has officially brought the curtain down on one of the most successful chapters of his illustrious NBA career after informing the Los Angeles Lakers that he will continue playing elsewhere. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirmed the decision to ESPN on Tuesday, ending weeks of speculation surrounding the future of the NBA's all-time leading scorer. James, 41, spent eight memorable seasons with the Lakers after joining the franchise in 2018. His biggest achievement came in 2020 when he guided Los Angeles to the NBA championship inside the Orlando bubble, delivering the franchise's 17th title.

Why is LeBron James leaving the LA Lakers?

While no official reason has been provided for James' departure, reports have intensified over the past few days regarding his future. On Monday, reports suggested that the Golden State Warriors are preparing an aggressive move to sign the veteran superstar after Draymond Green declined his player option to help create salary cap flexibility.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The potential move would reunite James with several familiar rivals and instantly reshape the balance of power in the Western Conference should a deal materialise. James leaves Los Angeles after completing a record-setting 23rd NBA season, continuing to defy age with another productive campaign. He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds this season while remaining one of the league's most influential players.

Also Read: Matheus Cunha breaks silence after viral gesture toward Japan star sparks massive backlash

What legacy does LeBron James leave behind?

James' résumé remains unmatched in several aspects of NBA history. A four-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA champion and 22-time All-Star, he has been selected to the All-Star Game every season from 2005 through 2026. His consistency and longevity have allowed him to rewrite the NBA record books. James is the league's all-time leader in games played (1,622) and points scored (43,440), while also owning records for most minutes played and most All-Star selections.