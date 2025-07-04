/Wimbledon 2025: World no. 1 Sinner strolls into round three, Swiatek survives scare to advance

Jannik Sinner swept into the third round of Wimbledon on Thursday as the world number one thrashed Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.

While several of Wimbledon's top stars have suffered shock exits, including third seed Alexander Zverev and world number four Jack Draper, there has been no hint of an upset in Sinner's opening two matches. The 23-year-old has dropped just 12 games in demolishing Vukic and Luca Nardi to make the last 32 at the All England Club. Sinner's biggest struggle came in the final game as he had to wait until his sixth match point to serve it out and saved a break point with a sensational cross-court forehand winner.

"I enjoyed it because I won the game! If not, I don't know," said Sinner after an unusual show of flamboyance as he whipped up the crowd's adulation on saving the break point. "The match can change very, very quickly. If he breaks me there, it can go a long distance.

"I was lucky with that shot, so thank you to my racquet, which somehow made it to put the ball in the court. I'm very happy to win in straight sets."

After blowing a two-set lead and three match-points in his agonising French Open final defeat on clay against Carlos Alcaraz in June, Sinner is on a mission to make amends on grass in London.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has never been past the Wimbledon semi-finals in four previous visits.

But the Italian is back in the groove and is on course for a blockbuster clash with world number two Alcaraz in the final on July 13.

The reigning US Open and Australian Open champion next faces another Spaniard, Pedro Martinez, on Saturday.

Swiatek survives scare

Iga Swiatek survived a Wimbledon scare as the five-time Grand Slam champion fought back for a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 win against American world number 208 Caty McNally on Thursday. Polish eighth seed Swiatek was in danger of becoming the latest star to crash out of the grass-court Grand Slam after losing the first set on Centre Court.

Five of the top 10 seeds have already been eliminated from the women's singles draw. But the 24-year-old dug deep to win the final two sets as she moved into the third round.

Despite being a former junior champion at Wimbledon, Swiatek has struggled on grass in her professional career, with none of her 22 WTA titles coming on the surface.

The former world number one, who has won the French Open on clay four times, has never been past the quarter-finals in five previous visits to the All England Club.

Swiatek said she "showed there is hope" for her on grass after reaching the Bad Homburg Open final in the build-up to Wimbledon. Beaten in the Australian and French Open semi-finals this year, Swiatek can still dream of making it to the Wimbledon final for the first time.