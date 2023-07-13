ugc_banner

Wimbledon 2023 Semifinals: How and where to watch Sabalenaka vs Jabeur live on TV, laptop

LondonEdited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Jul 13, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

The head-to-head record between Jabeur and Sabalenka stands at 1-3 in the Belarusian’s favour. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Wimbledon 2023 Semifinals: The ladies' semifinal will hit the court on Thursday, July 13 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London. Here are the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between Sabalenka and Jabeur.

Wimbledon 2023 Semifinals: Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur will lock horns in the semifinal match of Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Thursday, July 13. This match is scheduled to take place after the semifinal between Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousiva on the Centre Court. 

6th seeded Tunisian Jabeur enters the semifinal after two power-packed matches in which she won over players who had previously beaten her at the grass Major. She defeated two-time winner Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-3 in the round of 16, avenging the first-round loss from 2019. 

Sabalenka on the other hand struggled with her serves in 2022, but the 2nd seeded came back stronger this year. She started 2023 with a 13-match winning streak, including her maiden Slam title at the Australian Open. At Wimbledon, she has cruised past every opponent except French tennis pro-Varvara Gracheva, who took her to three sets in the second round. 

Wimbledon 2023 semifinals: Sabalenka vs Jabeur head-to-head record 

The head-to-head record between Jabeur and Sabalenka stands at 1-3 in the Belarusian’s favour. One of their four meetings took place at Wimbledon two years ago when Sabalenka won in straight sets.

×

Matches played: 4

Matches won by Sabalenka: 3

Matches won by Jabeur: 1

Wimbledon 2023 semifinals: Aryna Sabalenka vs Ons Jabeur match timings

Melbourne – 12:00 AM (July 14)

Paris – 4:00 PM

London – 3 PM

New York – 10:00 PM

Toronto – 10:00 AM

India – 7:30 PM

Wimbledon 2023: Live-streaming details

France: beIN sports France

Belgium: Eurosport

Switzerland: SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Canada: TSN & RDS (French)

Brazil: ESPN Brazil & TV Globo

North Africa and Middle East: beIN SPORTS Mena

Asia (except India, Japan, and China): Eclat

China:  iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)

Japan: WOWOW & NHK

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

Australia: Nine Network

Africa: Canal Plus International

New Zealand: Sky NZ

RELATED

Ravichandran Ashwin recalls Rahul Dravid’s interesting Ashes discussion at a bar

Tour de France: Miracle man Fabio Jakobsen cuts his French journey short

'Neither does anyone make such demand, nor...': Ex-India opener on Shubman Gill asking to bat at No. 3