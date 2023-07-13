Wimbledon 2023 Semifinals: How and where to watch Sabalenaka vs Jabeur live on TV, laptop

Wimbledon 2023 Semifinals: Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur will lock horns in the semifinal match of Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Thursday, July 13. This match is scheduled to take place after the semifinal between Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousiva on the Centre Court.

6th seeded Tunisian Jabeur enters the semifinal after two power-packed matches in which she won over players who had previously beaten her at the grass Major. She defeated two-time winner Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-3 in the round of 16, avenging the first-round loss from 2019.

Sabalenka on the other hand struggled with her serves in 2022, but the 2nd seeded came back stronger this year. She started 2023 with a 13-match winning streak, including her maiden Slam title at the Australian Open. At Wimbledon, she has cruised past every opponent except French tennis pro-Varvara Gracheva, who took her to three sets in the second round.

Wimbledon 2023 semifinals: Sabalenka vs Jabeur head-to-head record

The head-to-head record between Jabeur and Sabalenka stands at 1-3 in the Belarusian’s favour. One of their four meetings took place at Wimbledon two years ago when Sabalenka won in straight sets.

Welcome to the final four, @SabalenkaA 👋



The No.2 seed ends Ons Jabeur's brilliant run with a 6-4, 6-3 victory to reach her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UDskobebhi — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2021 ×

Matches played: 4