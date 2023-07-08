Wimbledon 2023: Dejected Andy Murray 'not sure' of returning to All England Club after second round exit

Former world no. 1 and home boy Andy Murray exited the Wimbledon 2023 after losing against Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic five-set match on Friday. The second round game, which had started on Thursday, was completed on Friday, July 7 due to the local council curfew. Murray lost the match 6(3)-7(7), 7(7)-6(2), 6-4, 6(3)-7(7), 4-6.

Murray, who has won the Wimbledon twice, in 2013 and 2016 apart from a US Open in 2012, felt completely dejected and said that it's always hard whenever the Wimbledon doesn't go according to his plans.

"I'm obviously very disappointed just now. Yeah, obviously you never know how many opportunities you're going to get to play here," Andy Murray said. "The defeats maybe...feel a bit tougher. But, to be honest, every year that Wimbledon's not gone how I would like, it's been hard," he said at the post-match conference.

Also Watch: Spectator gets hit by ball from different court in a bizarre incident at Wimbledon

The Brit, who had 2-1 lead going in the second day of his match against Tsitsipas, also said that he's 'not sure' when asked if this was his last appearance at All England Club. Putting on a show on Centre Court 🌟



How the epic battle between @steftsitsipas and @andy_murray unfolded...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7MW7Du2J6p — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2023 × "I don't know...motivation is obviously a big thing. Continuing having early losses in tournaments like this don't necessarily help with that. It's similar to I guess last year. I had a long think about things, spoke to my family, decided to keep on going," Andy Murray said.

"I don't plan to stop right now. But, yeah, this one will take a little while to get over. Hopefully find the motivation again to keep training, keep pushing, try and keep getting better," he added.

The 36-year-old, who's had injury troubles in the past, wasn't much pleased about that fact that he came close to beating a top-ranked player like Tsitsipas (5th seed).

"To have a run at these tournaments, you need multiple, multiple wins in a row. Yeah, I've obviously not done that," Murray said. "Ultimately this was an opportunity for me. I had a good chance of having a proper run for the first time in a long time at a Slam. I didn't take it."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE