Wimbledon 2021: 'Wettest weather conditions in a decade': Coordinators release statement

After Adrian Mannarino and Serena Williams had to pull out from their separate first-round matches at Wimbledon subsequent to slipping on the grass, tournament coordinators announced the uncommonly slippery surface was because of the wet conditions toward the beginning of the competition.

Adrian Mannarino persevered through a terrible fall in the fourth set of his first-round clash with Roger Federer. The Frenchman was noticeably in torment and resigned from the get-go in the fifth set.

Right away a short time later, legend Serena Williams endured a similar destiny. Serena Williams sneaked through the initial set of her Wimbledon opener against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and had to surrender the match, mournfully leaving the court to overwhelming applause.

Wimbledon coordinators delivered a statement in which they excused worries over the nature of the courts and said they had been arranged the same way as in earlier years.

“The preparation of the grass courts has been to exactly the same meticulous standard as in previous years. Each grass court is checked by the Grand Slam Supervisors, Referee’s Office, and Grounds team ahead of play commencing, and on both days of the fortnight, they have been happy with the conditions and cleared the courts for play."

The assertion further read that attributable to the abnormally wet climate that required the conclusion of the rooftops on Center Court and Court No. 1, the grass had taken on extra dampness. Without enough openness to daylight, the surface had gotten extra dangerous.

"The weather conditions on the opening two days have been the wettest we have experienced in almost a decade, which has required the roof to be closed on Centre Court and No.1 Court for long periods. This is at a time when the grass plant is at its most lush and green, which does result in additional moisture on what is a natural surface. With each match that is played, the courts will continue to firm up."

Wimbledon reaffirmed that hardness readings are taken each day to guarantee ideal degrees of dampness and reliable playing conditions.

"The Grounds team and Sports Turf Research Institute take hardness readings every morning in order to ensure that the courts have the right level of moisture and are playing consistently. We will continue to monitor these readings and adjust our care plan for the grass appropriately.”