Wimbledon 2021: I wish we could play the whole year on grass, says Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty booked her slot in the third round of Wimbledon 2021 with a straight-set triumph over Anna Blinkova on Thursday. She had to retire at the French Open because of a physical issue, was stupendous during her second-round match against Anna Blinkova. She broke the World No. 89 six times on the way to a 6-4, 6-3 triumph.

In her post-match interview, the Aussie said that she feels comfortable on grass while communicating her desire for more grasscourt competitions on the principal circuit. She said: "This is a beautiful court. I feel that grasscourt tennis is where it's at. I wish we could play the whole year on it. It's a traditional surface, I just love it and I certainly enjoyed being back out here today."

Ashleigh Barty then, at that point stored acclaim on her rival Anna Blinkova, demanding that she and her group needed to do a ton of homework while sorting out their procedure against the Russian. She said: "We had to do a lot of homework to try and work out how we were going to figure out her game and how we matched up, but she played a great match today."

Ashleigh Barty additionally brought up how Anna Blinkova had the option to run her nearby in the perishing moments of the match. The Russian had four break point openings at 3-4, however, she neglected to underwrite. Ashleigh Barty hung on prior to breaking by and by a couple of moments later to secure the triumph.

"Really, there were a few points here and there and it could have been a different story, so I'm happy to be able to get through and get another opportunity to play," Barty said.

In her on-court interview after the match, Ashleigh Barty uncovered that she was so glad to play in front of the spectators at SW19. She likewise affirmed that the involvement with the grass-court Slam was nothing without its crowd.

"It's been a great year so far. I think for all the players and the fans, it is certainly nice to have you guys in the stands. I think Wimbledon wouldn't quite be the same without you, so it's nice to have you here."

Ashleigh Barty will next face Katerina Siniakova for a spot in the second seven-day stretch of Wimbledon. In the event that she wins, the Aussie could confront reigning Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round.

It is appropriate to take note oh Ashleigh Barty's professional best outcome at Wimbledon came in 2019 when she arrived at the fourth round on the rear of a 15-match series of wins. The Aussie's run, be that as it may, reached a matter-of-fact conclusion as she was beaten in three sets by Alison Riske.