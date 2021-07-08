Wimbledon 2021: Going for history is a huge inspiration for me: Novak Djokovic after reaching semi-finals

Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the Wimbledon elimination rounds for the tenth time in his profession with a straight-set triumph over Marton Fucsovics.

Novak Djokovic, who won the Australian Open and Roland Garros recently, is the firm top choice to win a 6th vocation title at SW19. The Serb is additionally offering to turn into the first male player in the Open Era to finish the subtle Calendar Golden Slam, for example winning each of the four Majors and the Olympics gold medal in a similar schedule year.

With his Roland Garros win, Novak Djokovic had additionally become the solitary male player in the Open Era to win each Major essentially twice. He is currently ready to accomplish a lot more unimaginable accomplishments in the remainder of 2021.

During his on-court interview, when examined about his walk towards history, Novak Djokovic previously kidded about how reaffirming the statistics sounded. He then, at that point offered his thanks for having the chance to play and prevail in the field he adores the most.

"Do you wanna travel with me as the statistic man? Or maybe a psychologist, because you're complimenting my career now. It's a great influence on my confidence, thank you for that. I'm aware of certain stats and I love the sport with all my heart, and body and soul."

"I've been devoted since I was four. Sometimes things do look surreal for me but I try to live in the moment, don't take anything for granted, enjoy every opportunity I have on the court. And obviously, going for history is a huge inspiration for me. And, you know, let's keep it going," he added.

Novak Djokovic likewise uncovered that he was so glad to play in front of a 100% swarm at SW19. Wimbledon has become the primary game in the UK to have full participation in an open-air arena this year.

Novak Djokovic, who hadn't played in front of a full crowd since the 2020 Australian Open, saved a second to thank the crowd for coming out to watch him play.

"Yeah, I think the first time we had a full stadium since the season restarted, obviously. I'm grateful to see you guys, thank you for coming out today. Thank you so much."

Novak Djokovic dug further into Denis Shapovalov's down later in his interview; the Canadian at last defeated Karen Khachanov to arrive at his maiden Grand Slam elimination rounds. He affirmed that Denis Shapovalov has all that would make him a power to deal with on grass - a tremendous serve, solid net abilities, and great development.

"I have to win. Regardless, yeah, when I won my last match, Fucsovics and Rublev went into the fifth. And I was calling for the rain, so."

"Shapovalov is maturing, he has an all-around game. Huge serve, lefty, comfortable coming to the net, his movement is improved, so he is making less errors. We played two tight sets at the ATP Cup, courts were quick, and it’s difficult to play against his serve," he added.