/Will Rahul Dravid replace Brendon McCullum as England's Test coach? Here's what the report says

Indian batting great Rahul Dravid has emerged as one of the leading contenders to replace Brendon McCullum as England's Test coach after the New Zealander was removed from the role following the team's disappointing performances in the longest format. According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Dravid is among several names being considered for the position, alongside former England coach Andy Flower and ex-England spinner Richard Dawson.

McCullum's four-year spell as England's Test coach came to an end after the team's 1-2 home series defeat to New Zealand. The England and Wales Cricket Board decided that the time is right to make a change ahead of next year's Ashes series. McCullum will continue as England's head coach for the ODI and T20I teams.

Dravid, 53, is regarded as a strong candidate because of his meticulous coaching style and extensive knowledge of the game. During his tenure with India, he guided the team to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2023 World Test Championship final.

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However, the report suggested that Dravid may not be keen on taking up a full-time coaching assignment. "Dravid has no desire to coach full-time, but the England Test job would allow him extended periods at home and the chance to help keep alive his favourite format of the game. England, at the very least, should gauge his interest," according to the report.

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower is also considered one of the frontrunners. Flower remains England's most successful modern-era coach, having led the side to three Ashes series victories and the no 1 Test ranking. He has also enjoyed notable success in franchise cricket, including back-to-back IPL titles with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.