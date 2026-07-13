/$9.6 Billion! OpenAI investor Vinod Khosla buys Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, sets new NFL franchise record. Who is he?

Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor Vinod Khosla has made history after agreeing to buy the Seattle Seahawks for $9.6 billion, marking the most expensive controlling-stake purchase of an NFL franchise ever. The 71-year-old billionaire, along with his family, is set to take ownership of the reigning Super Bowl champions in a deal that surpasses the previous NFL record set when a group led by private-equity billionaire Joshua Harris purchased the Washington Commanders for $6 billion.

Khosla’s latest move adds another remarkable chapter to a career defined by bold investments and technological innovation.

When he co-founded Sun Microsystems, Khosla had little idea that the company would help transform modern computing. He later became a venture capitalist, completing major deals worth billions, and was among the earliest investors in OpenAI before artificial intelligence became a global phenomenon. The future ownership of the Seahawks had remained uncertain following the 2018 death of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who bought the team in 1997.

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After Allen’s passing, the franchise was managed through a trust controlled by his sister, Jody Allen, with instructions that the team would eventually be sold. However, that arrangement conflicted with NFL ownership rules, increasing pressure for a sale.

The Seahawks attracted significant interest because NFL franchises rarely become available and continue to grow rapidly in value. Their status as Super Bowl champions further increased demand, with the team being put on the market shortly after winning the Lombardi Trophy. The franchise was also considered attractive among technology investors due to the limited number of NFL teams located on the West Coast.

Confirming the deal, Khosla said, “We are honoured to be entrusted as the next stewards of the Seattle Seahawks. We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere," he said.

Who is Vinod Khosla?

Born in India, Khosla moved to the United States in his 20s and earned a business degree from Stanford University. His entrepreneurial ambitions began early, including an attempt to launch a soy milk company before moving abroad. He later turned his success at Sun Microsystems into a highly influential investment career. Founded in 2004, Khosla Ventures has backed several companies that became household names, including DoorDash and Instacart.

Long before artificial intelligence became mainstream, Khosla was investing heavily in the sector. His venture firm became OpenAI’s first investor after committing $50 million in 2019. Reflecting on his investment philosophy, Khosla previously said, “To do something exceptional, you have to do something out of the ordinary,” Khosla has said. “And that usually means risk.” Although the $9.6 billion Seahawks purchase represents a massive valuation, it aligns with the rising prices of major sports franchises. Minority stakes in NFL teams have previously reached valuations exceeding $10 billion.

Khosla already had ties to the NFL, with his family becoming a minority owner in the San Francisco 49ers last year. Because the 49ers and Seahawks compete in the same division, that ownership stake will need to be sold following league approval of the Seahawks purchase. According to an NFL memo sent to teams, Khosla’s wife, Neeru Khosla, would become Seattle’s controlling owner once the transaction receives approval.