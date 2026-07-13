/'Mistaken identity': Why Switzerland's Breel Embolo was sent Off against Argentina — FIFA VAR rule explained

Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal victory over Switzerland has become the latest match to trigger a major debate over VAR, refereeing decisions, and football’s laws. Lionel Messi’s Argentina secured a 3-1 win over Switzerland to reach the semifinals, but the match was overshadowed by a controversial red card involving Swiss striker Breel Embolo.

Embolo was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for simulation, an offence that rarely results in a player being dismissed. Switzerland argued that the decision was harsh and that the dismissal changed the direction of the match in Argentina’s favour. However, the referee’s decision was made according to FIFA’s updated regulations. The confusion started when Leandro Paredes was initially shown a yellow card after the referee believed the Argentine midfielder had committed a foul during the incident. VAR later intervened and recommended an on-field review.

After checking the footage, the referee determined that Embolo had simulated contact and withdrew Paredes’ booking. However, under the updated ‘mistaken identity’ rule, the yellow card could not simply disappear. Instead, the disciplinary action had to be transferred to the correct player, resulting in Embolo receiving the caution that eventually contributed to his sending-off.

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FIFA's 'Mistaken Identity' rule explained

According to the latest IFAB regulations, a referee cannot cancel a yellow or red card in situations where the wrong player was initially punished. The sanction must remain and be applied to the correct player. The rule says, "When the referee shows a yellow or red card but has clearly penalised the wrong player of either team for the offence in question; the offence itself cannot be reviewed except in the context of mistaken identity."

This was not the first time the regulation influenced a World Cup match. During an earlier group-stage game between the USA and Paraguay, American defender Tim Ream had his yellow card removed after VAR identified a dive by Miguel Almiron, who was then booked instead. However, the Argentina-Switzerland clash highlighted a major concern surrounding the rule.

Switzerland had just fought back into the match after Dan Ndoye scored a stunning equaliser in the 67th minute. The European side appeared to have momentum before Embolo’s dismissal five minutes later changed the balance of the contest. Critics argue that the situation allowed VAR to intervene in a normal yellow-card incident by using the ‘mistaken identity’ loophole, despite VAR traditionally being designed to correct only ‘clear and obvious errors’. In this case, officials did not confuse player identities or mistake who committed the action. Instead, the initial decision was based on the referee being deceived by Embolo’s simulation.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Photograph: (WION)

Switzerland furious over VAR decision

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin strongly criticised the rule after his team's elimination, saying the decision unfairly affected the outcome. "We were punished because of a rule that in my opinion is completely unacceptable," Swiss coach Murat Yakin said. "It's very painful that we were eliminated that way. I don't think we deserve that today, and in my opinion, my boys are the real heroes. They put all their heart and their passion into their performance. I am very proud. They are very proud."