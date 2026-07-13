/Why Alexander Zverev said 'I don’t really like you anymore' to world no 1 Jannik Sinner

Alexander Zverev brought laughter to Centre Court after delivering a hilarious post-match comment following his defeat to Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Wimbledon final on Sunday (July 12). Sinner secured his second consecutive Wimbledon championship with a hard-fought 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Zverev, overcoming the German after dropping the opening set of the match.

During his post-match interview, Zverev joked about his difficult run against the Wimbledon champion, leaving thousands of fans inside Centre Court amused. “First of all, Jannik, I don’t really like you anymore,” he was quoted as saying. “I’ve lost to you nine times in a row.” Despite the playful remark, Zverev showed immense respect for the world no 1 and praised the Italian's performance after the final. “Congratulations to Jannik. He showed once again why he’s the best player in the world,” he added.

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Zverev started strongly and looked in control early in the contest, but his level gradually dipped as Sinner increased the pressure. The world no 1 eventually took charge and extended his dominance over his rival. The defeat highlighted Zverev's recent struggles against Sinner. While their overall head-to-head record stands at 10 wins for Sinner from 14 meetings, the Italian has been almost unstoppable in their recent clashes, winning their last nine encounters.