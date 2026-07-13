/Why Alexander Zverev said 'I don’t really like you anymore' to world no 1 Jannik Sinner

Alexander Zverev brought laughter to Centre Court after delivering a hilarious post-match comment following his defeat to Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Wimbledon final on Sunday (July 12). Sinner secured his second consecutive Wimbledon championship with a hard-fought 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Zverev, overcoming the German after dropping the opening set of the match.
During his post-match interview, Zverev joked about his difficult run against the Wimbledon champion, leaving thousands of fans inside Centre Court amused. “First of all, Jannik, I don’t really like you anymore,” he was quoted as saying. “I’ve lost to you nine times in a row.” Despite the playful remark, Zverev showed immense respect for the world no 1 and praised the Italian's performance after the final. “Congratulations to Jannik. He showed once again why he’s the best player in the world,” he added.
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Zverev started strongly and looked in control early in the contest, but his level gradually dipped as Sinner increased the pressure. The world no 1 eventually took charge and extended his dominance over his rival. The defeat highlighted Zverev's recent struggles against Sinner. While their overall head-to-head record stands at 10 wins for Sinner from 14 meetings, the Italian has been almost unstoppable in their recent clashes, winning their last nine encounters.
The German's comments reflected the growing rivalry between the two players, with Zverev acknowledging Sinner's incredible consistency at the highest level. Zverev has already overcome one major hurdle in his career by winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open earlier this year. However, his next challenge will be finding a way to defeat Sinner again and eventually challenge him for the world no 1 ranking.