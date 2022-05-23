Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Man Utd next season? Erik Ten Hag responds to speculations on CR7's future

Manchester United are all set to embark on a new era under new manager Erik Ten Hag after ending their dismal campaign in the 2021-22 season. In what was a forgetful season for the Red Devils, they failed to qualify for the knockout stage in the Champions League while also missing out on a spot in the top four in the Premier League.

United finished a dismal sixth on the points table and will play in the Europa League next season. Addressing his first press conference since his arrival at Manchester United on Monday (May 23), Ten Hag met the journalists at Old Trafford and had a formal introduction before responding to their queries.

While he gave out little about his plans going into his first season at the club, Ten Haag came up with a precise response when asked about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Amid speculations that Ronaldo is looking to leave United after their disappointing show last season and that the Portuguese star might not fit into Ten Hag's system, the Dutch manager hinted he intends to keep Ronaldo at the club next season.

"Of course," said Ten Hag when asked if Ronaldo will fit into his system at Manchester United. When asked what will the Portuguese forward bring to the table under him, Ten Hag was clear in his response and said - "goals".

Further asked if Ronaldo can take up a leadership role in his final year at United, Ten Hag said he would first like to talk to Ronaldo himself before commenting on that. "I talk first with Ronaldo before I talk with you," said the Dutch manager.

Ronaldo, who returend to United last summer from Juventus, went on to score an impressive 24 goals for the club across competitions despite being 37. Ronaldo remains one of the best goalscorers in the world despite his growing age and Ten Hag is confident of utilising his skills in his first season at the club.

Ten Haag was also asked about his plans next season and the Dutch manager resfused to get into details. He said his will analyse himself and set his plans accordingly for the next season.

"I analyse and I think we are in the process now with this start before the season starts, we have a couple of weeks of break, so I analyse, I observe and I will settle conclusions but I keep it for myself. It's the previous season and we have to go to next season," said the Dutch manager.



