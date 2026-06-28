/WI vs SL, 1st Test: Amir Jangoo hits highest-ever WTC individual score for West Indies

Amir Jangoo produced a sensational knock as the West Indies dominated the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batter reached an unbeaten 226 off 370 deliveries by the end of Day 3, hammering 19 fours and two sixes. His innings has rewritten the record books, making it the highest individual score by a West Indies batter in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). Jangoo surpassed the previous benchmark of 210 not out, set by Kyle Mayers against Bangladesh in Chattogram during the 2021 Test.

Jangoo also became only the third West Indies batter to register a double century in a WTC fixture. Justin Greaves joined the exclusive list after his unbeaten 202 in the fourth innings against New Zealand in Christchurch in Dec 2025.

Among all batters in WTC history, Australia’s David Warner still holds the highest individual score with his unbeaten 335 against Pakistan in Adelaide in 2019. England’s Harry Brook is second to have crossed the 300-run mark, having smashed 317 against Pakistan in Multan in October 2024.

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The landmark innings also placed Jangoo in elite West Indies list. He is now only the third Caribbean batter to score a Test double century against Sri Lanka, following legends Brian Lara and Chris Gayle.

Batters with highest individual scores in WTC for West Indies