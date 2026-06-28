/FIFA World Cup 2026: Nine out of ten African nations advance to Round of 32

Africa has made history at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with nine of its 10 teams qualifying for the Round of 32. This is the highest number of African teams ever to reach the knockout stage in a single tournament. The previous record was two teams, set in 2014 when Algeria and Nigeria advanced in Brazil. Before this tournament, only six African nations had ever reached the World Cup knockout stage. This year, Morocco, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Egypt, Algeria, Congo and Cabo Verde all secured places in the Round of 32. Tunisia was the only African team to miss out.

Algeria confirmed its place after a thrilling 3-3 draw against Austria on Sunday. With the score tied 2-2 in stoppage time, captain Riyad Mahrez scored what looked like the winning goal, however, Austria equalised with the final kick of the match. The draw was enough for both teams to qualify.

The Democratic Republic of Congo also created history by coming from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1. It was the country’s first-ever World Cup victory and earned it a place in the knockout stage for the first time. Congo will now face England in the Round of 32.

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Cabo Verde continued its impressive run by drawing 0-0 with Saudi Arabia. The team advanced after three consecutive draws, having also held Spain and Uruguay. It became the first team since Chile in 1998 to reach the knockout stage without winning a group match.

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Morocco, the first African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal in 2022, has once again impressed by drawing 1-1 with Brazil during the group stage and remains one of the tournament’s strongest teams.

While Africa celebrates a record nine teams in the Round of 32, Asia has only two representatives in the knockout stage, Japan and Australia.