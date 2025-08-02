/Why Virat Kohli is the GOAT? THESE 6 iconic centuries reveal the answer

When it comes to passion and commitment for cricket, one name stands above the rest, and that is none other than Virat Kohli. The 36-year-old's journey in cricket is similar to that of a superhero, including the day he came out to bat just hours after performing his father’s (Prem Kohli) last rites. Virat is a fierce competitor who transformed the Indian Test team, led them to a historic series win in Australia, and held the ICC Test mace for three consecutive years. He also won the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade Award and the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, along with prestigious honours from the Indian government, including the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Kohli is not only known for his leadership but also for his hunger to score runs. His love for ODIs is evident in the way he dominates the format, recently breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record by scoring 51 ODI centuries.

Let’s take a look at six of his most iconic centuries that solidify his status as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in modern-day cricket.

1. 133 vs Sri Lanka, Hobart, 2012

During the Commonwealth series against Sri Lanka, India had to chase 321 in just 40 overs in a must-win encounter. Kohli made it look easy, scoring an unbeaten 133 off 86 balls. Kohli smashed former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga, taking India home in 36 overs.

2. 183 vs Pakistan, Mirpur, 2012

India vs. Pakistan is always a high-octane clash, and players push their limits to win this encounter. During an Asia Cup clash, chasing a high total of 330, Kohli came out to bat on the third delivery after Gambhir was out for a duck. Kohli anchored the innings and smashed 183, his highest score in ODI cricket, and took India home.

3. 100 vs Australia, Jaipur, 2013

During a high-scoring ODI clash during the India-Australia series in 2013, Australia posted a massive total of 359. Chasemaster Kohli delivered in some style, scoring a record-breaking 100 off just 52 balls (the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian).

4. 115 vs Australia, Nagpur, 2013

Kohli thrives the best in the second innings and has 28 ODI hundreds while chasing. During the same India-Australia series, he scored a brilliant unbeaten 115 off 66 balls, guiding India home along with Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 141 off 123 balls. India chased down 360 with 39 balls to spare and nine wickets in hand.

5. 160 vs South Africa, Cape Town, 2018

On a tricky surface at Newlands, where most Indian batters struggled to score, Kohli stood tall. He remained unbeaten on 160, taking India to a strong total of 303/6, where six batters couldn't even cross the 20-run mark.

6. 117 vs New Zealand, Mumbai, 2023 (World Cup Semi-final)