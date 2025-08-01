/Lionel Messi set for cricket twist with Virat Kohli and others at Wankhede Stadium. Details inside

Football fans in India are buzzing with excitement as Argentine and Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi might swap his football studs for cricket spikes in a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. The legendary Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is set to witness a unique blend of cricket and football. Latest reports have suggested that a leading event agency has requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to reserve the venue for December 14, 2025, when Messi is expected to arrive in the city during his promotional tour of India.

“Messi will be at Wankhede Stadium on December 14. He is likely to play a cricket match, too, with former and current cricketers. The organisers will come up with a complete schedule once everything is finalised,” an MCA source was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The event’s logistics are still being finalised, but the idea of Messi watching MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot, Rohit Sharma's pull shot, and Virat Kohli’s cover drive feels like pure magic. If it goes ahead, this will mark Messi’s second trip to India, since his friendly match against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium in 2011. His brief visit is expected to run between December 13 and 15, with possible stops in New Delhi and Kolkata.

Messi’s legendary career

The Argentine legend has eight Ballon d’Ors, six European Golden Shoes to his name and has been named the world’s best player by FIFA eight times. With 45 team trophies, he is one of the most decorated players in football history. His notorious records include 91 goals in a single calendar year and 672 goals for Barcelona. He also lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and is expected to feature in the next edition of the tournament.

Wankhede’s football-cricket crossover moment

This won’t be the first time the Wankhede sees football mixed with cricket.