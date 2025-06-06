/Why did Lorenzo Musetti retire vs Carlos Alcaraz in French Open men's singles semis?

Italian Lorenzo Musetti suffered a heartbreak in French Open 2025 men's singles semis against Carlos Alcaraz on Friday (June 6) when he was forced to retire and quit the match mid-way. Musetti retired in fourth set of the match when he signaled to stop the match which gave defending champion Alcaraz a walkover win to enter the Roland Garros final.

Musetti was playing incredibly well and started the match with a 6-4 set win against Alcaraz before the Spaniard could get himself going. The second set went to the tie-breaker which Alcaraz won 7(7)-6(3) to draw level in the match. It was the third set when Musetti began suffering with a bit of a thigh issue.

He was visibly struggling and the woes compounded with Alcaraz finding his rhythm in the third set. In the third set, Musetti received a thigh massage during the change-over with score being 5-0 in favor of Alcaraz.

The defending champion won the third set 6-0 in sensational 22 minutes and was 2-0 in the fourth set before Musetti decided not to continue.

It was rather sad for the Italian to end his clay court season with an injury after reaching at least semi-finals in three Masters-level tournaments apart from the ongoing French Open.

"I felt at the beginning of the third (set) when I was serving, I start to, start losing a little bit of strength on the left leg behind, and definitely was going worse and worse, so I decided to stop," explained Musetti.

Alcaraz, after the match, expressed sympathy with the Italian and said: “It’s never great getting through or winning a match like this.. Lorenzo is a great player. He has had an incredible clay season. [He is] one of the few players who achieved at least the semi-finals at all the biggest events on clay. I think just four players had done that before… I always wish him all the best, a quick recovery, and hopefully we are going to enjoy his tennis pretty soon.”

The Spaniard will now face winner of Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic to defend his title on Sunday (June 8).