The defending champion from Spain advanced to the final after winning the match via walkover but he was going to win anyway. He will now play to defend his Roland Garros title on Sunday (June 8).
French Open 2025 Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of first men's singles semi-final between Lorenzo Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz.
The defending champion from Spain advanced to the final after winning the match via walkover but he was going to win anyway.
Musetti showed great promise in the first set but went on to lose the steam from there on before calling it quits two games into the fourth set.
Alcaraz eventually won 4-6 7-6, 6-0, 2-0 and will now play to defend his Roland Garros title on Sunday (June 8).
The second semi-final, later tonight, is between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic - a blockbuster for sure.
Alcaraz gets a walkover win and advances to semis after Musetti retires
Alcaraz: 4 7 6 2
Musetti: 6 6 0 0
Alcaraz starts with a win in fourth set.
Alcaraz: 4 7 6 1
Musetti: 6 6 0 0
Alcaraz two up against Musetti.
Alcaraz: 4 7 6
Musetti: 6 6 0
Alcaraz all over Musetti in third set.
Alcaraz: 4 7 5
Musetti: 6 6 0
Alcaraz going through fast in third set.
Alcaraz: 4 7 4
Musetti: 6 6 0
Alcaraz making it quick work in third set.
Alcaraz: 4 7 3
Musetti: 6 6 0
Alcaraz two ahead in third set.
Alcaraz: 4 7 2
Musetti: 6 6 0
Alcaraz looks set in his groove now.
Alcaraz: 4 7 1
Musetti: 6 6 0
Alcaraz shows he's not here for fun but to win.
Alcaraz: 4 7
Musetti: 6 6
And we are in tie-breaker.
Alcaraz: 4 6
Musetti: 6 6
Wow, Alcaraz near to take the second set.
Alcaraz: 4 6
Musetti: 6 5
And we are back to being level.
Alcaraz: 4 5
Musetti: 6 5
Musetti keeps getting ahead of Alcaraz.
Alcaraz: 4 4
Musetti: 6 5
Alcaraz not giving up easily.
Alcaraz: 4 4
Musetti: 6 4
Musetti giving his all and Alcaraz finding it tough to find an answer.
Alcaraz: 4 3
Musetti: 6 4
Alcaraz level again in the see-saw game.
Alcaraz: 4 3
Musetti: 6 3
Musetti goes ahead.
Alcaraz: 4 2
Musetti: 6 3
Musetti draws level, again.
Alcaraz: 4 2
Musetti: 6 2
Alcaraz goes ahead.
Alcaraz: 4 2
Musetti: 6 1
Alcaraz fights back immediately.
Alcaraz: 4 1
Musetti: 6 1
Too early to call an upset? Musetti begins second set with a win
Alcaraz: 4 0
Musetti: 6 1
Watta game we have witnessed here. The defending champion drops the first set.
Alcaraz: 4
Musetti: 6
Musetti ahead again.
Alcaraz: 4
Musetti: 5
Alcaraz draws level again.
Alcaraz: 4
Musetti: 4
Musetti ahead again.
Alcaraz: 3
Musetti: 4
Alcaraz draws level.
Alcaraz: 3
Musetti: 3
Musetti takes early lead.
Alcaraz: 2
Musetti: 3
The match stands equal after first four games.
Alcaraz: 2
Musetti: 2