French Open 2025 Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of first men's singles semi-final between Lorenzo Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz.

The defending champion from Spain advanced to the final after winning the match via walkover but he was going to win anyway.

Musetti showed great promise in the first set but went on to lose the steam from there on before calling it quits two games into the fourth set.

Alcaraz eventually won 4-6 7-6, 6-0, 2-0 and will now play to defend his Roland Garros title on Sunday (June 8).

The second semi-final, later tonight, is between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic - a blockbuster for sure.