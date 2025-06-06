LOGIN
HIGHLIGHTS | French Open 2025: Alcaraz gets walkover win against Musetti in men's singles semis

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jun 06, 2025, 20:39 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 20:48 IST
French Open 2025 Semi Final: Musetti vs Alcaraz in first men's singles semis Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The defending champion from Spain advanced to the final after winning the match via walkover but he was going to win anyway. He will now play to defend his Roland Garros title on Sunday (June 8).

French Open 2025 Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of first men's singles semi-final between Lorenzo Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz.

The defending champion from Spain advanced to the final after winning the match via walkover but he was going to win anyway.

Musetti showed great promise in the first set but went on to lose the steam from there on before calling it quits two games into the fourth set.

Alcaraz eventually won 4-6 7-6, 6-0, 2-0 and will now play to defend his Roland Garros title on Sunday (June 8).

The second semi-final, later tonight, is between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic - a blockbuster for sure.

20:39:26
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: The Italian retires!

Alcaraz gets a walkover win and advances to semis after Musetti retires

Alcaraz: 4 7 6 2

Musetti: 6 6 0 0

20:33:48
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Fourth Set

Alcaraz starts with a win in fourth set.

Alcaraz: 4 7 6 1

Musetti: 6 6 0 0

20:29:44
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Third Set

Alcaraz two up against Musetti.

Alcaraz: 4 7 6

Musetti: 6 6 0

20:23:35
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Third Set

Alcaraz all over Musetti in third set.

Alcaraz: 4 7 5

Musetti: 6 6 0

20:21:35
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Third Set

Alcaraz going through fast in third set.

Alcaraz: 4 7 4

Musetti: 6 6 0

20:16:41
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Third Set

Alcaraz making it quick work in third set.

Alcaraz: 4 7 3

Musetti: 6 6 0

20:13:39
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Third Set

Alcaraz two ahead in third set.

Alcaraz: 4 7 2

Musetti: 6 6 0

20:09:10
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Third Set

Alcaraz looks set in his groove now.

Alcaraz: 4 7 1

Musetti: 6 6 0

20:05:25
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: The defending champ wins second set in tie-breaker

Alcaraz shows he's not here for fun but to win.

Alcaraz: 4 7

Musetti: 6 6

19:56:20
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Second set

And we are in tie-breaker.

Alcaraz: 4 6

Musetti: 6 6

19:50:46
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Second set

Wow, Alcaraz near to take the second set.

Alcaraz: 4 6

Musetti: 6 5

19:46:00
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Second set

And we are back to being level.

Alcaraz: 4 5

Musetti: 6 5

19:41:59
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Second set

Musetti keeps getting ahead of Alcaraz.

Alcaraz: 4 4

Musetti: 6 5

19:31:39
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Second set

Alcaraz not giving up easily.

Alcaraz: 4 4

Musetti: 6 4

19:26:55
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Second set

Musetti giving his all and Alcaraz finding it tough to find an answer.

Alcaraz: 4 3

Musetti: 6 4

19:22:38
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Second set

Alcaraz level again in the see-saw game.

Alcaraz: 4 3

Musetti: 6 3

19:17:27
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Second set

Musetti goes ahead.

Alcaraz: 4 2

Musetti: 6 3

19:12:38
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Second set

Musetti draws level, again.

Alcaraz: 4 2

Musetti: 6 2

19:08:36
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Second set

Alcaraz goes ahead.

Alcaraz: 4 2

Musetti: 6 1

19:05:20
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Second set

Alcaraz fights back immediately.

Alcaraz: 4 1

Musetti: 6 1

19:02:29
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: Second set

Too early to call an upset? Musetti begins second set with a win

Alcaraz: 4 0

Musetti: 6 1

18:59:13
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: The Italian takes the first set

Watta game we have witnessed here. The defending champion drops the first set.

Alcaraz: 4

Musetti: 6

18:52:43
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: First set

Musetti ahead again.

Alcaraz: 4

Musetti: 5

18:50:17
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: First set

Alcaraz draws level again.

Alcaraz: 4

Musetti: 4

18:45:40
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: First set

Musetti ahead again.

Alcaraz: 3

Musetti: 4

18:40:24
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: First set

Alcaraz draws level.

Alcaraz: 3

Musetti: 3

18:35:37
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: First set

Musetti takes early lead.

Alcaraz: 2

Musetti: 3

18:31:32
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Musetti vs Alcaraz: First set

The match stands equal after first four games.

Alcaraz: 2

Musetti: 2

18:17:20
French Open 2025 Live Updates: Musetti vs Alcaraz in first men's semi at Roland Garros

