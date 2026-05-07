/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings? check result

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 33 runs on Wednesday (May 6) in IPL 2026 match at Hyderabad. Batting first, SRH scored 235/4 and in reply, PBKS could manage only 202/7 despite Cooper Connolly's unbeaten 107 off 59 balls. With the win, SRH are not top of the table with 14 points from seven wins and four losses in 11 matches. PBKS, which were at the top for most of the season, are now second with 13 points from six wins, one no result and three losses in 10 matches. With playoffs approaching, PBKS are losing steam with loss against SRH being their third consecutive in the season.

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PBKS batting flops again

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Punjab Kings have built this season around their explosive batting but they failed to perform against SRH on Wednesday (May 6). Chasing 236, PBKS lost star openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh in first seven balls with just four runs on the board. The situation further deteriorated with skipper Shreyas Iyer getting out inside powerplay as well. Marcus Stoinis (28 off 14) followed the suit of first three batters in the first over after powerplay. At 63/4, Suryansh Shedge (25) and Cooper Connolly added 47 runs for the fifth wicket but it was too little for PBKS. Shashank Singh was dismissed cheaply as well after Shedge was out in the 12th over before Connolly took charge and added 66 runs with Marco Jansen (19) for the seventh wicket. PBKS eventually could manage 202/7 in 20 overs with Connolly scoring 107 of them and remained not out.

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