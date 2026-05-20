/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants? Check result

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven wickets in IPL 2026 match on Tuesday (May 19) in Jaipur and inched closer towards the final playoff spot. Chasing a total of 221, RR reached the target in 19.1 overs, thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 38-ball 93. With the win, RR moved to fourth spot on the points table and a win in their last league game against Mumbai Indians (MI) will put them into the playoff over everybody else. LSG, which are already out of the contention, suffered ninth defeat in 13 games played with one more match left in the season for the them.

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Sooryavanshi dismantles LSG

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Chasing the 221-run target, Sooryavanshi and skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal started off the block really quickly and added 75 runs for the first wicket before Jaiswal was dismissed on 43 off 23 balls. The teen prodigy took over the next seven overs as RR smashed 105 runs in next 45 balls before Sooryavanshi was dismissed on 93 of 38 balls. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (7) could not bat as well as other RR batters but Dhruv Jurel (53 not out off 38) and Donovan Ferreira (16 not out off 10) took RR home in 19.1 overs.

LSG batters do their part