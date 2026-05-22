/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings? Check result

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026 match on Thursday (May 21) by 89 runs in Ahmedabad. Chasing 230, CSK were never in the hunt and were bowled out for a paltry 140 runs in 13.4 overs - ending their season with 12 points from six wins and eight losses. The loss also meant that CSK are out of playoff race with only four teams - PBKS, RR, DC, and KKR - remaining in contention for the one last playoff spot. As for GT, the win meant they will finish the regular season with 18 points in 14 matches on the second spot, barring a huge win by SRH in their last league match.

CSK batters fail to get going

CSK's chase had the worst start possible with Sanju Samson being dismissed on the very first ball and it all went downhill from there on. Mohammed Siraj was on fire and after sending back Samson in the first over, he dismissed skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (16) and Urvil Patel (0) in space of three balls in the third over to break CSK's chase. Samson's opening partner Matthew Short (24) was also dismissed inside the powerplay, as CSK finished the first six overs at 58/4.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Things didn't get better after powerplay either with Kartik Sharma (19) being dismissed in the first over after field restrictions were over. Shivam Dube (47 off 17) then took CSK past 100 with 53-run partnership with Dewald Brevis (8) but no help. Anshul Kamboj (19) also tried to delay the inevitable but CSK were eventually bowled out for 140 in 13.4 overs.