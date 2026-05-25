/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders? Check result

The IPL 2026 league stage ended on Sunday (May 24) with the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens. The fans cheered every moment even though both the teams were already out of the the play off race. In a high-scoring encounter, DC signed off their campaign on a high note, defeating KKR by 40 runs.

KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav shine for DC

After being put into bat first, Delhi Capitals posted a formidable total of 203/5 in their allotted 20 overs. The foundation was laid by KL Rahul, who scored a 30-ball 60. Rahul's innings was punctuated by five boundaries and four towering sixes, providing the necessary impetus at the top. He was well-supported by skipper Axar Patel (39 off 25) and David Miller (28 off 19), while Ashutosh Sharma provided the final flourish with a quick-fire 18 not out to push the score past the 200-run mark.

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In response, KKR's chase was spearheaded by skipper and veteran Ajinkya Rahane, who rolled back the years with a classy 63 off 39 balls. However, the KKR middle order suffered a collapse, losing their final seven wickets for just 35 runs and were all out for 163 from 128/3 at one stage.

Kuldeep Yadav was the primary wrecker-in-chief with a magical spell of 3/29 against his former franchise. Lungi Ngidi also impressed with 3/27, ensuring KKR were bundled out for 163 in 18.4 overs in a chase of 204.

Key Highlights from DC vs KKR Match:

Best Batter: KL Rahul’s 60 off 30 balls set the tone for DC’s massive total.

Spin Magic: Kuldeep Yadav’s three-wicket haul, including the crucial wicket of Rahane, broke the back of the KKR chase.

Rahane’s Resistance: Ajinkya Rahane was the lone warrior for KKR, scoring a half-century at a strike rate of over 160.

Bowling Excellence: Lungi Ngidi (3 wickets) and Mitchell Starc (2 wickets) complemented Kuldeep perfectly to dismantle the KKR lower order.

The Collapse: KKR went from a comfortable 128/3 to 163 all out, a collapse that defined the second half of the match.