/IPL 2026 Playoffs: RCB set to face GT in Qualifier 1, SRH meet RR in Eliminator

The IPL 2026 playoff line-up was finalised on Sunday (May 24) after Rajasthan Royals secured a convincing 30-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, clinching the last remaining spot in the top four. The battle for the fourth playoff position had intensified in recent days, with Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings all in contention.

While defeats for Kolkata and Rajasthan would have handed Punjab Kings the qualification advantage, but Royals removed all uncertainty with a dominant display. Their emphatic win not only confirmed their own qualification but also ended the campaigns of PBKS and KKR.

RR now joins the three already-qualified teams in the IPL 2026 knockout stage, concluding a tense mid-table battle for the final berth.

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IPL 2026 playoff schedule

The playoffs will get underway on May 26 in Dharamsala with Qualifier 1 between table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru and second-placed Gujarat Titans. The winner will secure a direct entry into the final, while the losing team will receive another opportunity to reach the title clash.

The Eliminator will take place on May 27 in Mullanpur, where third-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals, who ended the league stage in fourth position. The losing side will be eliminated, while the winner will move on to face the loser of Qualifier 1.

Qualifier 2 is scheduled for May 29 in Mullanpur and will feature the Eliminator winner against the team that loses Qualifier 1. The victorious side from that contest will advance to the final in Ahmedabad on May 31.

MI vs RR

Rajasthan Royals booked their playoff berth with an impressive all-round performance against Mumbai Indians. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive 205/8 in their 20 overs, with Dhruv Jurel leading the scoring with 38 off 26 balls, while Jofra Archer provided late fireworks with a quick 32 from 15 deliveries.

In reply, Mumbai Indians managed 175/9 despite a fighting 60 from Suryakumar Yadav and useful contributions from Will Jacks (33) and Hardik Pandya (34).