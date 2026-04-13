/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians? Check result

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indian (MI) on Sunday (Apr 12) by 18 runs. Chasing a huge total of 241, MI were left with too much to do in the last four overs at 157/5 and needed 84 runs in 24 balls, but Sherfane Rutherford gave it a good go. The MI batter scored 31-ball 71 not out which included 52 off 19 balls in the last four overs. MI eventually managed 222/5, losing the match by just 20-odd runs and highlighting importance of a good overall innings instead of going all guns blazing in last 24 balls or so.

Mumbai's chase had steam but RCB pulled it back

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MI started the chase with some vigour as openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton scored 57 runs in 5.2 overs before Rohit (19 off 13) was retired hurt. MI finished powerplay at 62/0, less runs but wickets in hand. Everything changed in the middle overs, however, as they lost five wickets and could managed less than 100 runs from over 7-16. None of the MI batters could play freely, Rickelton took 22 balls for 37, Suryakumar Yadav played 22 balls for his 33, Tilak Varma was dismissed for 1 (3), and skipper Hardik Pandya could only last for 22 balls, scoring 40 runs. By the time Rutherford go going in the last four overs, the chase had become almost impossible for MI as it was proven in the end.

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