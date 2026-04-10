/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders? Check result

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday (Apr 9) by three wickets. LSG were all but out of contest at 128/7 in 16 overs, needing 54 runs in last four overs with just three wickets in hands while chasing 182. Rookie batter Mukul Choudhary, however, had different plans as he smashes unbeaten 54 off 27 to take his team home on the last ball. The win took LSG on the fifth spot on the points table with four points from two wins and one loss in three matches played. KKR, meanwhile, slumped to ninth position with just one point from four matches which include three losses and one no-result.

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LSG started the chase decently, added 40-odd runs for the opening wicket before Vaibhav Arora made two breakthroughs in the fifth over of the innings, sending back both LSG openers Aiden Markram (22) and Mitchell Marsh (15). The things were still looking okay with skipper Rishabh Pant (10) and Ayush Badoni adding 33 runs for the third wicket before Cam Green, bowling first over in the tournament, sent back the LSG skipper in the ninth over. Things unraveled quickly form thereon for LSG as they became 73/2 to 128/7 despite Badoni's 34-ball 54.

Youngster Choudhary took the charge then, he smashed 11 runs 17th over (Vaibhav Arora), 13 runs in 18th over (Kartik Tyagi), 16 runs in 19th over (Cam Green), and 13 of 14 runs needed in the last over by Vaibhav Arora to take his team home.

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