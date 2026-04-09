/IPL 2026 | 'He was feeling it': Ex-Protea Steyn explains why DC's Miller denied costly single vs GT

Former South Africa player Dale Steyn has called out countryman David Miller for refusing to take a single that led to Delhi Capitals' loss vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026 on Wednesday (Apr 8).1 Needing two runs from two balls in chase of 211, DC were all but home when Miller denied Kuldeep Yadav an easy singles which could have tied the game with one ball still left. Instead, Miller took it upon himself to finish the game but failed to do so as GT won by one run on the last ball. Miller was down on his hunches after loss and was later consoled by DC coach Hemang Badani in the dressing room.

Steyn says Miller 'too good a player to deny single'

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo's TimeOut after the match, Steyn said: "You are reading Kuldeep's body language there (before single was denied), where he is telling Miller, 'Trust me, I've got this.' And you see that as he's hit it, he's taken off for the run, but then decided against it. He was backing himself. He just hit a 106-metre six, so he's in the zone. He was feeling it."

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"But Miller's too good a player not to take a single. You take what's given to you, it's a draw or a tie, and then you back your tail end there in terms of Kuldeep to get that single. Or even if he misses it, that you're quick enough and smart enough to run and get that bye, which in the case of Kuldeep wasn't able to do. Maybe just a slight hesitation, believing that Miller's the kind of player that can hit the ball off the ground. And errors that will cost them massively," he added.

Not Miller's night

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