/IPL 2026 | 'Could have been smarter': DC skipper Axar after Miller's single refusal costs win vs GT

David Miller's refusal to take a single on the penultimate ball to tie the game for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans on Wednesday (Apr 8) will haunt him for sure. Leaving the job on himself, Miller failed to score two runs needed to win on the last ball as DC lost the match by one run - their first loss in three games played this season. GT skipper Shubman Gill, as soon as Miller denied the crucial single, thought 'we have a chance to win' and he was not wrong. Prasidh Krishna bowled a slower bouncer on the last ball, which Miller failed to connect and GT eventually won the match by one run while DC skipper Axar Patel acknowledged the team ‘could have been smarter in chase.'

Why Krishna bowled slower bouncer to Miller on last ball?

Speaking after the match, Gill revealed they (GT) were thinking about bowling either a yorker or a slower bouncer, given the conditions. "We were just discussing whether to go for the yorker or to go for the slower one, we decided that given the wicket how it's playing, the slower one, a good slower one will be difficult to hit for a boundary," Gill said about choosing to bowl the slower bouncer.

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The choice couldn't have been better as GT secured their first win of the season after losing the first two matches, giving the, their first two points.

DC skipper Axar Patel reacts after loss

Speaking after loss, DC skipper Axar Patel refused to single out Miller for the denied single and said: "These types of close games you can't point out anything. We could have been smarter in the chase. We lost wickets at crucial times. If not for that, we could have finished the chase off. Rahul kept the momentum on even after the powerplay, and despite wickets, he didn't let the run rate go down."