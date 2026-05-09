/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals? check result

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026 match on Friday (May 8) by eight wickets in Delhi to register their fourth consecutive win in the tournament. Chasing a modest 143, KKR reached the target in the 15th over with opener Finn Allen scoring unbeaten 100 off 47 balls. With the win, KKR now have nine points from 10 matches with four wins, one no result and five losses and sit seventh on the points table. As for DC, with eight points from four wins and seven losses in 11 matches so far, the Capitals have slid down to eighth place on the leaderboard.

Allen too much for Delhi

Chasing 143, KKR were never going to be in a lot of trouble and Finn Allen just made sure they win with utmost ease. KKR opener added 29 runs for the first wicket before skipper Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed at the completion of three-over mark. KKR did get a jolt with Angkrish Raghuvanshi getting dismissed four balls later but it was all Allen after that. The Kiwi added 116 unbeaten runs with Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green as KKR reached the target in 14.2 overs. Allen finished at unbeaten 100 off 56 balls while Green managed 33 not out off 27 balls.

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Delhi batters fail, again