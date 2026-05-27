/Raja Randhir Singh, India’s first Asian Games shooting gold medalist and 5-time Olympian, dies at 79

Raja Randhir Singh, the veteran sports administrator, a former five-time Olympian, and most importantly, India’s first Asian Games gold medalist in shooting, has sadly passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday (May 27) at 79. Succumbing to age-related health issues after being hospitalised for several days, Randhir breathed his last at his Delhi residence.

Highly respected for his achievements as a shooter and a sports administrator, Randhir recently stepped down as the President of the Olympic Council of Asia due to health concerns, less than two years after being appointed for the role in 2024.



The National Rifle Association of India secretary, Rajiv Bhatia, confirmed the news.



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"With deep sorrow, we share the sad news of the passing of Raja Randhir Singh, who left for his heavenly abode today, on 27th May 2026," Rajiv Bhatia stated, as quoted by news agency PTI.



Randhir Singh created history in the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in the shooting discipline (trap event); he also represented India at five Olympic Games during his decorated yet long shooting career. Randhir Singh also received the coveted Arjuna Award for his contribution.



After retiring from active sports, Randhir held several posts in sports administration. From serving as the Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association and later a member of the International Olympic Committee, Randhir scaled unparalleled heights in this field.



Paying tribute to a towering figure like Randhir Singh, Bhatia said, "A distinguished Olympian, Arjuna Awardee, and one of the most respected sports administrators in India, Asia, and the International Olympic Committee, Raja Randhir Singh, made invaluable contributions to the development of shooting sports and the Olympic movement."

