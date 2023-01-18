Who was Jay Briscoe? What caused his death? Know details about Delaware accident, his career and family

Jay Briscoe’s death has taken the American professional wrestling fraternity by storm. The 38-year-old wrestler dominated the Ring of Honor (ROH) for 20 years. Jay Briscoe’s real name was Jamin Pugh, who passed away Tuesday evening, triggering an outpour of emotions on social media. All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan announced the news of Jay Briscoe’s death on Twitter. The cause of his death has been revealed in the media. He was reportedly involved in a car accident in Delaware. Together with his brother Mark, Briscoe joined ROH wrestling in 2002, establishing the popular tag team known as The Briscoe Brothers. Since the company's very first show, Briscoe, who was 18 at the time, and Mark, who was 17, have participated in competitions.

Jay Briscoe car accident details

The thirteen-time ROH Tag Team Champion lost his life in a car collision. According to reports, the incident happened in Laurel, Maryland. According to Delaware State Police, two people died Tuesday evening in a deadly automobile collision in Laurel. Additional information regarding Jay Briscoe's death was given by Ringside News. The report states that a woman in another car also passed away at the same time. According to the emergency medical services log that the outlet was able to access, his daughter was also reportedly involved in the car crash.

Tony Khan, the All Elite Wrestling CEO, expresses sorrow

Tony Khan shared the news of Jay Briscoe’s death on Twitter, stating that he will do whatever he could to support Briscoe’s family. All Elite Wrestling released a separate statement mourning the death of the professional wrestler, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe."

Jay Briscoe major achievements

In ROH history, the Briscoe Brothers are regarded as the best tag team pair. The Briscoe Brothers held the ROH World Tag Team Championship crown 13 times, for a record total of 1,413 days. In a Double Dog Collar match against FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, they recently won the tag team title. The ROH Hall of Fame's first class of honourees also included Briscoe and his brother Mark.

Jay Briscoe’s wife and kids

Although the identities of Jay's kids have been never made public, he stated in an interview that his son is 13 years old, who likes basketball and isn't particularly into wrestling. The details about his wife are not available in the public domain.

Twitter reacts to Jay Briscoe’s death

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

Rest In Peace Jamin — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023 ×

Rest In Peace Jay Briscoe. I can’t even believe this right now. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/apCX9xDNqY — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) January 18, 2023 ×