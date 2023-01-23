Who was Jake Mauer, father of Twins legend Joe Mauer, who died at 66?, Check DOB, Net worth, cause of death

Jake Mauer died at 66: Jake Mauer, the father of baseball legend Joe Mauer who played for the Twins, passed away at age 66 on January 17, 2022. All three of Mauer's sons made meritorious careers as professional baseball players. He nurtured the baseball sandlot in St. Paul for years.

Who was Jake Mauer?

Donald Charles 'Jake' Mauer gifted the baseball world with Joe, Jake III, and Billy Mauer. All three played for Minnesota Twins, an American professional baseball team, and made admirable careers. Mauer's name was synonymous with athletic eminence and hometown dedication for decades.

Jake's online obituary said, "His family will remember him as a father who never made excuses." Mauer was present in every moment of his children's growing years, and his sons could always count on him.

In his career, the father of three baseball geniuses, Jake Mauer, has coached the boys' youth and St. Paul-based men's baseball team. His obituary also states that Jake Mauer instilled his values of fairness and kindness in his children. "His fatherly influence and mentorship were felt by many," the obituary continued.

Mauer, with his beloved wife Teresa, trained his sons while they were all at Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul. Mauer and Teresa loved travelling and attending sports events. They often used to do such activities together.

Jake's youngest son, Joe Mauer (39), dedicated 15 years to baseball and won three batting titles. He was a six-time All-Star and the best pick by the Minnesota Twins. He retired in 2018.

What caused Mauer's death?

Jake Mauer passed away on January 17, 2022, at his retirement abode about an hour north of St. Paul in Braham, Minnesota. Lung cancer and Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, affecting the nervous and muscular systems of the body, caused Mauer's death.