'Who told you to dismiss Sachin'? Shoaib Akhtar recalls removing Master Blaster in KKR-MI clash in IPL 2008

Shoaib Akhtar recalls removing Master Blaster in KKR-MI clash in IPL 2008 Photograph:( AFP )
Recently, Shoaib Akhtar revealed an interesting episode, involving Sachin Tendulkar and Ganguly, during KKR-Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2008 face-off at Mumbai.
Pakistani players have not been a part of the IPL since its first season. The likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq, Salman Butt, Shoaib Malik, etc. features for the eight franchises and made eyes turn with their performances and camaraderie with the Indian players.
Talking about the Rawalpindi Express Akhtar, he was part of the Sourav Ganguly-led KKR franchise in IPL 2008. While Akhtar didn't play a lot of games in the inaugural season, he did make a mark with his presence. Recently, the former speedster revealed an interesting episode, involving Sachin Tendulkar and Ganguly, during KKR-Mumbai Indians (MI) face-off at Mumbai.
"We had scored really less. When the match began, the atmosphere was electric. It was Sachin's city, Mumbai. It was Sachin Tendulkar vs Shoaib Akhtar and we at KKR had Shahrukh Khan in the stadium as well. The stadium and entire Mumbai was packed. Ahead of the match, we were having friendly chat and both Sachin and I greeted each other," Akhtar told SportsKeeda.
"It was a beautiful ground and a fantastic atmosphere. Stadium was fully packed. But I dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in the first over itself and that was a huge mistake. Then I got a lot of abuses when I was at fine leg. Sourav Ganguly told me, Come to mid-wicket, these people will kill you. Who told you to dismiss Sachin? That too in Mumbai?," Akhtar opined.
Despite the fierce rivalry between Akhtar and several Indian players, the former revealed that he has always been loved by the people of his neighbouring country. "I worked a lot in Mumbai and got lots of love. I was happy because at Wankhede no one abused my country, no one passed any racist comments. The crowd at Wankhede was very passionate. I wish I played more games there", added Akhtar.
Talking about Akhtar's IPL numbers, he accounted for five wickets in three outings including a best of 4 for 11 (versus Delhi Daredevils).