'Who told you to dismiss Sachin'? Shoaib Akhtar recalls removing Master Blaster in KKR-MI clash in IPL 2008

Pakistani players have not been a part of the IPL since its first season. The likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq, Salman Butt, Shoaib Malik, etc. features for the eight franchises and made eyes turn with their performances and camaraderie with the Indian players.

Talking about the Rawalpindi Express Akhtar, he was part of the Sourav Ganguly-led KKR franchise in IPL 2008. While Akhtar didn't play a lot of games in the inaugural season, he did make a mark with his presence. Recently, the former speedster revealed an interesting episode, involving Sachin Tendulkar and Ganguly, during KKR-Mumbai Indians (MI) face-off at Mumbai.

"We had scored really less. When the match began, the atmosphere was electric. It was Sachin's city, Mumbai. It was Sachin Tendulkar vs Shoaib Akhtar and we at KKR had Shahrukh Khan in the stadium as well. The stadium and entire Mumbai was packed. Ahead of the match, we were having friendly chat and both Sachin and I greeted each other," Akhtar told SportsKeeda.