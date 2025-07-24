/Who is the most successful captain in WTC history? Details inside

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) was introduced in 2019 with nine Test teams battling for the most prestigious event in Test cricket. The idea behind this? To ensure that Test cricket has a summit clash just like the ODI and T20I World Cup in white-ball cricket. Nine teams battle in that particular WTC cycle (spanning over two years), and the top two teams get to play the Final. Usually, each team plays six series (three home, three away), and each Test series comprises two to five Tests. Since each team plays a different number of Tests, rankings in the points table are decided by the percentage of points.(PCT)

New Zealand was the inaugural winner of the WTC with Kane Williamson lifting the Test mace as they defeated India by eight wickets in Southampton in England. Two years down the line, India again reached the Final but only to be defeated by Australia. In the recent edition, South Africa defeated Australia at the Lord's, winning their second ICC title ever.

Pat Cummins, Kane Williamson and Temba Bavuma are the winning captains in the WTC history. However, many other skippers have led their pack in the past six years and ensured their teams stay at the top. Let's glance at the five skippers who have the most wins in WTC history.

1) Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins is the most successful captain with 23 wins, eight defeats and six draws out of 37 Test matches. Notably, Cummins has picked the second most wickets in WTC history (219).

2) Ben Stokes

In 33 matches, Stokes has led England to 19 wins, 12 defeats and one draw. England revolutionised Test cricket with their ‘Bazball’ under Stokes.

3) Virat Kohli

Former India skipper Virat Kohli was an absolute beast as an Indian skipper. Under his leadership, India won 14 out of 22 Tests. Kohli also led India to their maiden WTC final.

4) Joe Root

Joe Root has more defeats than wins during his stint as the English captain. Root could win 12 games, but had to face defeat in 13 Tests.

5) Rohit Sharma