Who is Mychal Johnson? NBA star Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend who post a cryptic video amid player's absence

The Golden State Warriors player’s Andrew Wiggins return to the team is still in a fix. There have been no words on when Wiggins will join, nor has he made any comments since his leave of absence. Wiggins has been absent since mid-February ‘for personal reasons’, according to the NBA club and the player’s silence has not helped to solve the ongoing dilemma.

Wiggins’ girlfriend, on the other hand, is making all the news with her social media. On Monday, Mychal Johnson shared a video on TikTok that showed her walking while a voiceover said, “Just to set the record straight, I don’t give a fuck about how anyone feels about me”.

This is not the first time that Mychal has posted something that added fuel to the fire of rumours surrounding Wiggins’ situation. She is also very active on Twitter as well and has published plenty of cryptic messages, like this one, “Don't believe everything you read on social media!”

Warriors stars are also giving no clues about when Wiggins will join the team. Daymond Green said on his podcast last week that he was ‘disgusted’ by the ‘embarrassing’ rumours, although he didn’t give much detail on it. The Warriors coach Steve Kerr also expressed his faith that he will come back soon, “There’s hope, but I guess it’s indefinite’.

For the moment, there have been no updates regarding Andrew Wiggins but only some cryptic messages from his girlfriend, Mychal Johson.

Who is Mychal Johson? The Golden State Warriors star’s girlfriend

Mychal Johson is a former Notre Dame player and has been dating Wiggins since 2013. The couple has two daughters together, Amyah Wiggins and Alayah Milan. Mychal was a basketball player for the Notre Dame Basketball team during her college years, but currently, her profession is unknown. She is quite active on Instagram under the username “@mycoool_” and enjoys a following of more than 24k followers. She describes herself as an entrepreneur and regularly posts updates about her personal life. Wiggins, who himself is a Kansas Jayhawks alumnus, knew Mychal Johnson from her university days. The two were a couple in college and Mychal is considered to be of the same age as Wiggins. Their first child, Amyah was born in October 2018 and the couple was blessed with their second daughter in April 2021.

Back in July 2022, Andrew Wiggins talked to E! and talked to them about their kids in the interview. “You can go to work or somewhere and not have the best day and come home and my daughters are just there waiting for me. They’re always happy, always in a good mood. I always feel so much love so they keep me going.”

