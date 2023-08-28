Who is Lamine Yamal? Barcelona's teenage sensation; Know about his career, age, nationality, parents & stats

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona's rising star, received a standing ovation from Villarreal fans after his electric performance for Barcelona at the Estadio de la Ceramica on 27 August, 2023. The 16-year-old prodigy is the youngest player to register a La Liga assist in the 21st century. After the match, Yamal gave his first public interview. He said, "I'm not scared," after making two goals in the seven-goal-thriller. "I go out and play football," he told local broadcaster Movistar. Following the declaration of Yamal as the MVP (Most Valued Player), the official website of FC Barcelona published an article about him with the title, "Lamine Yamal, a diamond in the making."

Here's everything you need to know about Barcelona's teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal Age, Nationality & Parents

Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana was born on 13 July, 2007 in Mataró to a Moroccan father and an Equatorial Guinean mother. He is a Spanish football player who plays right winger for the La Liga club FC Barcelona. He has played for Spain's U17 squad in the European Championship 2023.

Lamine Yamal Career & Stats

Xavi selected Lamine Yamal to train with the team with other youngsters in September 2022. He will reportedly sign a five-year contract with the club soon. He debuted with FC Barcelona on 29 April, 2023, when he replaced Gavi in the 83rd minute in a 4-0 win against Real Betis in La Liga.

Yamal became the youngest player to appear for Barcelona's first team at 15 years, nine months, and 16 days. Furthermore, he won his first title with Barcelona on 14 May, 2023. However, he did not attend the title celebration because he was busy with his international duty in Spain.

On 20 August, 2023, Yamal became the youngest starter for Barcelona in La Liga. In his next standing appearance, Lamine received a standing ovation from Villarreal fans after his impressive performance at the Estadio de la Ceramica on 27 August, 2023.

So far, he has made three appearances in the La Liga and has received one yellow card. He was the top goal scorer in the Spain U17 European Championship.

It's undeniable that Yamal is currently one of the most promising talents on Barca's roster. Fans shall have numerous opportunities to witness his skills during the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies)