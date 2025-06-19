/Who is Divya Deshmukh? PM Modi congratulates chess player after her win over world no. 1

Divya Deshmukh, who is ranked No. 1 in the world among juniors, made headlines by defeating the world’s top woman player, Hou Yifan of China. The win came during the World Team Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, where Divya finished with an impressive three medals. The event took place in London.

Indian Prime Minister congratulated her for her historic victory over World No.1 Hou Yifan in the second leg of the Blitz semifinal at the World Team Blitz Championships in London.

In a ‘X’ post, PM Modi wrote- ‘Congratulations to Divya Deshmukh on defeating the World No. 1, Hou Yifan in the 2nd leg of Blitz semifinal at the World Team Blitz Championships, London. Her success highlights her grit and determination. It also inspires many upcoming chess players. Best wishes for her future endeavors.’

Divya and Hou Yifan were in the second leg of the semifinal at the World Blitz Team Chess Championship. Hou Yifan was playing for the WR Chess Team, whereas Divya was part of Hexamind Chess Club. Their fast-paced game reminded many chess fans of the recent match between Magnus Carlsen and world champion D Gukesh in classical chess.

Who is Divya Deshmukh?

Divya Deshmukh, born on December 9, 2005, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is a young and talented chess player from India. She comes from a family of doctors.

Divya’s journey in chess has been remarkable, she won her first national prize at the age of just seven. She also won gold medals at the Asian School Chess Championship.