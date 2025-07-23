Who holds the highest Test score record for India at Old Trafford? He is a former India skipper

The fourth Test between India and England is currently underway at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. India are coming here after a heartbreaking 22-run defeat at the Lord's, while England lead the series by 2-1. The visitors are desperate for a win to stay alive in the series. If record books are to be checked, India have a poor outing in Manchester with four defeats and five draws in nine Tests. However, this ground is pretty special for India as Sachin Tendulkar had scored his maiden international century (unbeaten 119) in 1990. And just when you thought that was the only moment for India at Old Trafford, there is another milestone that you are unaware of.

Who has the highest Test score for India at Old Trafford?

This record is not held by Sachin Tendulkar but instead by former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin. In the very same Test, where Tendulkar scored his maiden ton, Azharuddin, leading the pack, smashed 179 off 243 balls, which helped India to reach 432 in response to England's 532 in the first innings. However, the match was drawn as Sachin Tendulkar scored an unbeaten ton in the fourth innings and India were 343/6 at the end of the fifth day while chasing 408.

Anshul Kamboj debuts for India

After a series of injuries in the Indian pace attack with likes of Arshdeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh being ruled out of the fourth Test, young pacer Anshul Kamboj with cap no. 318 debuted for Team India earlier on Wednesday (Jul 23).