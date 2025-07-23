Who holds the highest Test score record for India at Old Trafford? He is a former India skipper

Manchester cricket ground is pretty special for India, as Sachin Tendulkar had scored his maiden international century back here in 1990. However, can you guess who holds the record for highest Test score by an Indian batter at the Old Trafford cricket ground.
The fourth Test between India and England is currently underway at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. India are coming here after a heartbreaking 22-run defeat at the Lord's, while England lead the series by 2-1. The visitors are desperate for a win to stay alive in the series. If record books are to be checked, India have a poor outing in Manchester with four defeats and five draws in nine Tests. However, this ground is pretty special for India as Sachin Tendulkar had scored his maiden international century (unbeaten 119) in 1990. And just when you thought that was the only moment for India at Old Trafford, there is another milestone that you are unaware of.
This record is not held by Sachin Tendulkar but instead by former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin. In the very same Test, where Tendulkar scored his maiden ton, Azharuddin, leading the pack, smashed 179 off 243 balls, which helped India to reach 432 in response to England's 532 in the first innings. However, the match was drawn as Sachin Tendulkar scored an unbeaten ton in the fourth innings and India were 343/6 at the end of the fifth day while chasing 408.
After a series of injuries in the Indian pace attack with likes of Arshdeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh being ruled out of the fourth Test, young pacer Anshul Kamboj with cap no. 318 debuted for Team India earlier on Wednesday (Jul 23).
Kamboj played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. The fast bowler from Haryana took eight wickets in eight matches with an average of 21.50 and an economy rate of 8. Kamboj made headlines during the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy. In a match between Haryana and Kerala in Rohtak, he achieved a rare milestone picking up 10 wickets in a single innings, finishing with figures of 10 for 49. He became only the third bowler to take 10 wickets in an innings in Ranji Trophy history.