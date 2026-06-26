/Which teams could face each other in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32? Knockout draw, Last 16 fixtures and routes to the final explained

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage nears its conclusion, attention is already shifting toward the knockout rounds and the possible routes to the final on July 19. With only a handful of group-stage matches remaining, the tournament bracket is beginning to take shape. Several heavyweight clashes could be on the horizon, while the race for the remaining qualification spots remains wide open. Here is how the Round of 32 currently looks and how the path to the final is shaping up.

Round of 32 fixtures (as it stands)

Sunday, June 28

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Match 73: South Africa vs Canada – Los Angeles, USA

Monday, June 29

Match 76: Brazil vs Japan – Houston, USA

Match 74: Germany vs Group A/B/C/D/F third-place team – Foxborough, USA

Tuesday, June 30

Match 75: Netherlands vs Morocco – Guadalupe, Mexico

Match 78: Ivory Coast vs Group I runners-up – Arlington, USA

Match 77: Group I winners vs Group C/D/F/G/H third-place team – New Jersey, USA

Wednesday, July 1

Match 79: Mexico vs Group C/E/F/H/I third-place team – Mexico City, Mexico

Match 80: Group L winners vs Group E/H/I/J/K third-place team – Atlanta, USA

Match 82: Group G winners vs Group A/E/H/I/J third-place team – Seattle, USA

Thursday, July 2

Match 81: USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina – Santa Clara, USA

Match 84: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up – Los Angeles, USA

Friday, July 3

Match 83: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up – Toronto, Canada

Match 85: Switzerland vs Group E/F/G/I/J third-place team – Vancouver, Canada

Match 88: Australia vs Group G runners-up – Arlington, USA

Match 86: Argentina vs Group H runners-up – Miami, USA

Saturday, July 4

Round of 32 – Match 87: Group K winners vs Group D/E/I/J/L third-place team – 2:30am – Kansas City, USA

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Photograph: (WION)

What about the last 16 round?

Although several group-stage matches are still to be played, the knockout bracket is already producing some exciting possibilities. As things stand, France and Germany are on course for a blockbuster last-16 showdown, while Portugal and Spain could also meet in another high-profile clash.

Confirmed last-16 ties (current projection)

Canada or South Africa vs Morocco or Netherlands

Brazil or Japan vs Ivory Coast or Norway