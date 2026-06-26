/Which teams could face each other in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32? Knockout draw, Last 16 fixtures and routes to the final explained

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage nears its conclusion, attention is already shifting toward the knockout rounds and the possible routes to the final on July 19. With only a handful of group-stage matches remaining, the tournament bracket is beginning to take shape. Several heavyweight clashes could be on the horizon, while the race for the remaining qualification spots remains wide open. Here is how the Round of 32 currently looks and how the path to the final is shaping up.
Round of 32 fixtures (as it stands)
Sunday, June 28
Match 73: South Africa vs Canada – Los Angeles, USA
Monday, June 29
Match 76: Brazil vs Japan – Houston, USA
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Match 74: Germany vs Group A/B/C/D/F third-place team – Foxborough, USA
Tuesday, June 30
Match 75: Netherlands vs Morocco – Guadalupe, Mexico
Match 78: Ivory Coast vs Group I runners-up – Arlington, USA
Match 77: Group I winners vs Group C/D/F/G/H third-place team – New Jersey, USA
Wednesday, July 1
Match 79: Mexico vs Group C/E/F/H/I third-place team – Mexico City, Mexico
Match 80: Group L winners vs Group E/H/I/J/K third-place team – Atlanta, USA
Match 82: Group G winners vs Group A/E/H/I/J third-place team – Seattle, USA
Thursday, July 2
Match 81: USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina – Santa Clara, USA
Match 84: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up – Los Angeles, USA
Friday, July 3
Match 83: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up – Toronto, Canada
Match 85: Switzerland vs Group E/F/G/I/J third-place team – Vancouver, Canada
Match 88: Australia vs Group G runners-up – Arlington, USA
Match 86: Argentina vs Group H runners-up – Miami, USA
Saturday, July 4
Round of 32 – Match 87: Group K winners vs Group D/E/I/J/L third-place team – 2:30am – Kansas City, USA
Also Read: Can Scotland still qualify for the FIFA World Cup knockout stage? Check all the qualification scenarios
Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Photograph: (WION)
What about the last 16 round?
Although several group-stage matches are still to be played, the knockout bracket is already producing some exciting possibilities. As things stand, France and Germany are on course for a blockbuster last-16 showdown, while Portugal and Spain could also meet in another high-profile clash.
Confirmed last-16 ties (current projection)
- Canada or South Africa vs Morocco or Netherlands
- Brazil or Japan vs Ivory Coast or Norway
There are still plenty of twists and turns to come before the group stage concludes, meaning the knockout bracket could change significantly over the coming days.