Yankees vs Diamondbacks MLB Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: New York Yankees and Milwaukee Diamondbacks are set to meet in Major League Baseball (MLB 2025) on Thursday (April 3) at the Yankee Stadium in New York. It was a cold night in the Bronx: 42 degrees at first pitch, and Carlos Rodón had a tough time finding his rhythm early. He acknowledged his fastball velocity was down, but he wasn’t concerned as Yankees lost to Diamondbacks. Ahead of the clash between the Yankees and Diamondbacks, here are all the details, including live streaming and others.

How to Watch New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks Live Broadcast TV Channel in India?

The Yankees vs Diamondbacks MLB contest will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How to Watch New York Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks Live on App in India?

The Yankees vs Diamondbacks MLB contest will be live-streamed on the FanCode App and website on paid subscription in India.

How to Watch Yankees vs Diamondbacks Live Broadcast TV Channel in USA?

The Yankees vs Diamondbacks MLB contest will be on air across ESPN, FOX, Apple TV+ (for exclusive streaming games).

How to Watch Yankees vs Diamondbacks Live on App in USA?

An MLB.TV subscription is a great way to catch all your favorite teams' out-of-market games live. You can subscribe to just get access to your team's games starting at $20/month (although that isn't an option for every team), or upgrade to get games from all the teams (that aren't blacked out) starting at $30/month or $150 for the year.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Free LIVE Streaming Options in India:

Currently no free live streaming is available for Yankees vs Diamondbacks MLB match in India.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Free LIVE Streaming Options in USA:

Currently no free live streaming is available for Yankees vs Diamondbacks MLB match in USA.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks MLB Game Today Date and Time:

Game Details

Date : Thursday, April 3

: Thursday, April 3 Time : 7:05 PM ET (4:35 AM IST)

: 7:05 PM ET (4:35 AM IST) Venue: Yankee Stadium in New York

Yankees vs Diamondbacks prediction

Score Prediction: Yankees 9, Diamondbacks 5

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Head to Head

Total Matches: 36

Yankees Win: 20

Diamondbacks Win: 16

Yankees Player Insights

Aaron Judge hit 58 home runs last season, drove in 144 runs and posted a .322 batting average. Cody Bellinger hit .266 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .426.

Diamondbacks Player Insights

Ketel Marte hit 36 home runs while racking up a batting average of .292 last season. Corbin Carroll had 22 doubles, 14 triples, 22 home runs and 73 walks while batting .231.