What is Mohammed Siraj's salary as a DSP in Telangana government?

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was granted the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Telangana Police in 2024. Following Team India's T20 World Cup triumph last year, the Telangana Government appointed Mohammed Siraj, one of the state's top cricketers, as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The announcement made big news across the country. Many people are curious to know how much salary he gets from the government for this post and along with what he earns from BCCI. Here's a detailed look.

Siraj’s government salary as DSP

As a DSP in Telangana Police, Siraj’s monthly salary is between ₹58,850 and ₹1,37,050. In addition to this, he also receives allowances for house rent, medical needs and travel. The state government has also promised him a 600-square-yard plot.

BCCI salary and IPL deal

Siraj is part of the Grade A category in BCCI’s central contract, which means he earns ₹5 crore per year from the board. Apart from this, he also gets match fees and performance bonuses.

In the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, Siraj played for the Gujarat Titans (GT), who bought him for ₹12.25 crore. Before the IPL 2025 mega auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released him. So far in the IPL, Siraj has played 108 matches and taken 109 wickets, with an average of 30.72 runs per wicket.

Siraj’s recent performance

Currently, Siraj is with the Indian cricket team on their England tour for a five-match Test series. In the first Test, which India lost to England by five wickets, Siraj had a tough game, managing to take only two wickets across both innings.