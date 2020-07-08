'What are you talking about?' - Nick Kyrgios slams Dominic Thiem in coronavirus row

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday questioned Dominic Thiem’s intellect after the latter asked him to stop criticizing fellow colleagues Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic over their participation in the ill-fated Adria Tour.

Kyrgios said that Thiem wasn’t on the same “intellectual level” after the Aussie called his criticism “cheap” while claiming it was sheer “bad luck” that Zverev was caught partying after publicly promising to self isolate.

The likes of Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki tested positive for COVID-19 after the completion of the second leg of Adria Tour, an exhibition series organized by Djokovic. Players were seen hugging and embracing across the net in front of a capacity crowd.

"Kyrgios has really done a lot of nonsense himself. That's why I understand even less when he interferes everywhere," Thiem told German media this week.

"It would be better for him to come clean instead of always criticising others."

However, Kyrgios didn’t hold back his words as he took to Twitter to write: "What are you talking about @ThiemDomi? Mistakes like smashing rackets? Swearing? Tanking a few matches here or there? Which everyone does?

"None of you have the intellectual level to even understand where I'm coming from. I'm trying to hold them accountable."

Kyrgios added: "This just shows what a joke @ThiemDomi @AlexZverev & @DjokerNole think this is, 2 of them partying like potato's during a global pandemic.

"People losing lives, loved ones and friends, and then Thiem standing up for the 'mistake'. These guys are the 'top' of our sport. SMH (shaking my head)."

Earlier, Kyrgios lashed out at German legend Boris Becker, who had called him a “rat” for singling out Zverev.

"@TheBorisBecker is a bigger doughnut than I thought. Can hit a volley, obviously not the sharpest tool in the shed though," he fired back.