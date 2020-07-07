Women's British Open to take place with no fans: Organisers

The Women's British Open is set to go as planned and will be held in August. But the event will be held without fans, as per the organisers.

The first women's majors will be held a year after the cancellation of the Evian Championship in France and will be held from August 20 to 23 at Royal Troon in Scotland.

According to the organisers, strict health and safety protocols will be followed, including the creation of a bio-secure zone. All personnel will also need to return a negative COVID-19 test.

The event is set to include leading players from the world rankings and those successful in certain recent tournaments around the world. Qualifying events for the tournament were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of organisers the R&A, said: "We believe that playing the Women's British Open is a significant step for players whose playing opportunities have been severely impacted this year.

"As they compete to be the 2020 champion in historic circumstances, these athletes will continue to inspire golfers and sports fans around the world."

According to the R&A, they would continue to monitor the pandemic conditions and work closely with the Scottish and British governments.

(Inputs from AFP)