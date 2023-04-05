'We've seen SRT, Gavaskar, Kohli, but Dhoni is...': Ex-Pak captain hails CSK skipper for his IPL 2023 heroics

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lit up the atmosphere in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition. After losing an intensly-fought season-opener to defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), on March 31, the four-time champions Yellow Army locked horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai -- their first game at the Chepauk after 1,426 days (following IPL 2019).

The crowd at the Chepauk gave a rousing reception to the Dhoni-led CSK brigade in their memorable homecoming after 2019. Asked to bat first, Chennai rode on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 57, Devon Conway's 47, Shivam Dube's 16-ball 27, Moeen Ali's 13-ball 19, Ambati Rayudu's 14-ball 27* and Dhoni's 3-ball 12 to post 217 for 7. While CSK bowlers were erratic, they managed to defend the total as Lucknow were restricted for 205 for 7. Thus, it was a memorable return to Chepauk for CSK.

Dhoni gave plenty to cheer for the fans as well. The crowd waited patiently for him to come out to bat. There was a sigh of relief for many when Ravindra Jadeja got out in the final over with five balls to spare. Dhoni played only three deliveries but blasted two back-to-back sixes and returned with 12 (3). Even in the opening game, CSK skipper made 14* off seven balls, striking at 200.

After the clash, former Pakistan captain and keeper-batter Rashid Latif hailed Dhoni. Latif was asked to share his views on the '41-year-old youngster' by Nauman Niaz. To this, the former cricketer said on the Youtube channel Caught Behind, "He has scored 5000 runs in IPL alone. Dhoni has always had a golden template. His history has been written with gold - for India, for world cricket. You and I can say whatever we like but it won't make a difference. He is easily the greatest ever Indian captain, and also a wicketkeeper batter. There is no doubt there."

"Look at the way he batted. He faced just 2-3 balls and showed what he has always been capable of. He is the most famous player. We have seen Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, even Virat Kohli. But Dhoni, and the way he conducts himself on the field and the following that he has, there is a different vibe and intensity to it altogether. Outstanding," added Latif.