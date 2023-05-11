West Indies, UAE to play three ODIs in Sharjah ahead of 2023 World Cup Qualifiers

West Indies and UAE – two teams yet to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, will play a three-match ODI series in Sharjah on June 5th, 7th and 9th. Both teams will participate in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe from June 18th to July 9th, with a quest to seal the berth for the mega tournament in India later this year.

Both sides are placed in different groups, with UAE in the group A alongside hosts Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Oman and the Netherlands, while West Indies are in group B with Ireland, Nepal, Scotland and the USA.

Mubashshir Usmani, the general Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), finds this a great opportunity for the team to prepare for the Qualifiers that could further lead them to playing the 50-over World Cup in India.

"In recent months, our team has produced some sensational performances in the ODI format, which have helped raise UAE cricket's profile. Our qualification for the tournament in Zimbabwe exemplifies our recent achievements. We want to ensure we provide the best possible preparation to our team, and this series will most certainly help in achieving the goal," Mubashshir Usmani said.

On the other hand, former Windies legend and CWI’s director of cricket, Jimmy Adams, also shared his views on the same, saying this being the first-ever bilateral series between both teams is historic and that this will provide the former two-time winners with a chance to gear up better for the Qualifiers.

He concluded by saying CWI is happy to join hands with the ECB and will look forward to more projects in future.

"This is our first ever bilateral tour against the UAE, and we are pleased to have agreed this historic three-match ODI series as it will provide a good opportunity for our players to get some preparation ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

"It will also allow those players not going to Zimbabwe to get some valuable experience at the international level in foreign conditions, which would be hugely beneficial to their growth and development. We are happy to work closely with the ECB to arrange the three matches, and we see this as a partnership which can grow in the future," Adams said.

Meanwhile, all matches will be day games.